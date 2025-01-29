TRIB, SLXN, STSS: Why Retail Chatter On 3 Nano-Cap Healthcare Stocks Exploded Over 6000%

“Compelling” results from a study, promising pre-clinical data and a public offering got Stocktwits investors buzzing on Tuesday.

Three nano-cap healthcare stocks drew massive attention from retail investors on Stocktwits Tuesday, though not all for positive reasons.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB

Shares of the medical diagnostic products maker saw a staggering 15,550% jump in retail message volume after the company released “compelling” results from a study on its next-generation continuous glucose monitoring system. 

The device, designed for real-time diabetes management, demonstrated superior signal quality, accuracy, and consistency in a trial involving 30 diabetic participants. 

The system features a reusable applicator and rechargeable wearable transmitter, reducing costs by eliminating disposable components. 

Trinity said it remains on track to seek regulatory approval in the EU by 2025 and the U.S. by 2026. 

Shares fell over 13% premarket Wednesday.

Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN

The cancer-focused biotech firm’s ticker saw a 9,060% surge in retail message volume as its stock more than doubled Tuesday following promising preclinical data for its tumor drug candidate SIL-204. 

The company reported that the extended-release formulation of SIL-204 reduced tumor growth by more than 50% after 30 days, with around 50% of tumors showing complete necrosis in human pancreatic models. 

Additionally, an injectable version of the drug candidate showed tumor growth inhibition in metastatic pancreatic mouse models. 

The stock continued its rally, gaining over 70% premarket Wednesday.

Sharps Technology (STSS

The medical packaging firm experienced a 6,233% surge in retail message volume, but for the wrong reasons. 

Shares plunged nearly 70% to a record low on Tuesday after the company announced a $20 million public offering of 14,285,714 Common Units. 

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one Series A warrant, and one Series B warrant, priced at $1.40 per unit, a 4.1% discount to Monday’s close. 

The company said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. 

The stock continued to slide, down over 2% premarket Wednesday.

