Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns

The news boosted Toyota’s shares by nearly 6% in Tokyo trading earlier in the day.

Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Toyota Motor Corp. surged nearly 9% in Thursday’s premarket trading on the NYSE, driven by reports of the company’s ambitious plan to double its return on equity (ROE) target to 20% by March 2025. 

If gains hold, the stock could hit five-month highs; it was among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits as of 8:15 am ET.

A Nikkei Asia report, citing an unnamed executive, suggests Toyota aims to significantly exceed the current market forecast of an 11% ROE. 

The news boosted Toyota’s shares by nearly 6% in Tokyo trading earlier in the day, also aided by a weaker yen that benefits exporters.

TM sentiment and message volume Dec 26 premarket.png TM sentiment and message volume Dec 26 premarket as of 8:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ before the bell, with message volume for Toyota spiking to its highest level this year. 

Some users expressed cautious optimism, with one noting the “amazing” gains from holding onto the stock amid market volatility.

Analysts have weighed in on Toyota’s potential trajectory, according to a Bloomberg report.

Morgan Stanley MUFG’s Shinji Kakiuchi emphasized the need to boost earnings from Toyota’s value chain and hinted at possible equity sales to fund shareholder returns.

SBI Securities called the ROE target “ambitious,” suggesting measures like increased dividends or stock buybacks as crucial for achieving it.

Daiwa Securities, meanwhile, noted that many investors have been underweight on Toyota, creating expectations for continued positive performance into the new year.

Despite the optimism, challenges persist. Toyota’s global production fell for the 10th consecutive month in November, and flattening sales reflect mixed demand trends in key markets like the U.S. and China. 

Moreover, the incoming Trump administration’s proposed tariffs and the rollback of EV tax credits have prompted Toyota to cut the price of its all-electric SUV in the U.S. by $6,000.

It also faces new competition in the form of a merged entity that combines the strengths of domestic rivals Honda and Nissan.

Toyota’s Japanese shares have gained over 20% this year, outperforming the broader Topix index, though its U.S.-listed shares are down 0.4% year-to-date. 

As the company works to align with its bold new targets, investor focus remains on whether it can deliver on its ambitious plans while navigating external pressures.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

We Asked Retail Where Tesla Stock Will Close Out 2024: More Than Half Think It Will Be Over $450

We Asked Retail Where Tesla Stock Will Close Out 2024: More Than Half Think It Will Be Over $450

Uber Stock In Spotlight After Taiwan Blocks Bid To Acquire Foodpanda: Retail’s Stirred But Not Shaken

Uber Stock In Spotlight After Taiwan Blocks Bid To Acquire Foodpanda: Retail’s Stirred But Not Shaken

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

Recent Stories

Grooms father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at brides house in Pakistan, video goes viral dmn

Groom's father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at bride’s house in Pakistan, video goes viral (WATCH)

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh shk

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 unlimited 5g gift voucher check eligibility benefits how to gift and more gcw

Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 UNLIMITED 5G gift voucher | Check benefits, how to gift and more

Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India gcw

Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon