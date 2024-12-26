Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns

The news boosted Toyota’s shares by nearly 6% in Tokyo trading earlier in the day.

Toyota Motor Corp. surged nearly 9% in Thursday’s premarket trading on the NYSE, driven by reports of the company’s ambitious plan to double its return on equity (ROE) target to 20% by March 2025.

If gains hold, the stock could hit five-month highs; it was among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits as of 8:15 am ET.

A Nikkei Asia report, citing an unnamed executive, suggests Toyota aims to significantly exceed the current market forecast of an 11% ROE.

The news boosted Toyota’s shares by nearly 6% in Tokyo trading earlier in the day, also aided by a weaker yen that benefits exporters.

TM sentiment and message volume Dec 26 premarket as of 8:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ before the bell, with message volume for Toyota spiking to its highest level this year.

Some users expressed cautious optimism, with one noting the “amazing” gains from holding onto the stock amid market volatility.

Analysts have weighed in on Toyota’s potential trajectory, according to a Bloomberg report.

Morgan Stanley MUFG’s Shinji Kakiuchi emphasized the need to boost earnings from Toyota’s value chain and hinted at possible equity sales to fund shareholder returns.

SBI Securities called the ROE target “ambitious,” suggesting measures like increased dividends or stock buybacks as crucial for achieving it.

Daiwa Securities, meanwhile, noted that many investors have been underweight on Toyota, creating expectations for continued positive performance into the new year.

Despite the optimism, challenges persist. Toyota’s global production fell for the 10th consecutive month in November, and flattening sales reflect mixed demand trends in key markets like the U.S. and China.

Moreover, the incoming Trump administration’s proposed tariffs and the rollback of EV tax credits have prompted Toyota to cut the price of its all-electric SUV in the U.S. by $6,000.

It also faces new competition in the form of a merged entity that combines the strengths of domestic rivals Honda and Nissan.

Toyota’s Japanese shares have gained over 20% this year, outperforming the broader Topix index, though its U.S.-listed shares are down 0.4% year-to-date.

As the company works to align with its bold new targets, investor focus remains on whether it can deliver on its ambitious plans while navigating external pressures.

