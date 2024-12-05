Top Semiconductor Stocks Driving Retail Chatter Premarket: HIMX, ON, ATOM, MRVL, CSIQ

From quarterly earnings to tech collaborations, several names have registered notable spikes in message volume over the past 24 hours.

Semiconductor stocks Himax Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Atomera, Marvell Technology and Canadian Solar were in the spotlight on Thursday.

Here’s a quick look at the top 5 stocks with the biggest uptick in retail chatter over the last 24 hours on Stocktwits:

Himax Technologies Inc.

Himax Technologies Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 5 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Himax Technologies shares rose 0.3% in premarket trading Thursday, building on an 11% surge from the previous session following the announcement of a $20 million share buyback program.

According to Stocktwits data, retail chatter around the stock jumped 42x in the last 24 hours, currently in the ‘extremely high’ zone (87/100).

However, retail sentiment around Himax Technologies dropped to ‘bearish’ (38/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, following a report that TV panel prices—for which Himax makes display chips—are unlikely to drop in the short term, raising questions about demand.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 5 as of 7:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of ON Semiconductor were up 0.17% in premarket trading after dropping 5.5% in the previous session, as trade rifts between China and President-elect Donald Trump continued to create uncertainty.

ON Semiconductor has multiple manufacturing sites in China, including locations in Shenzhen and Suzhou.

Retail sentiment around the stock dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Meanwhile, message volume surged to ‘extremely high’ with Stocktwits recording a 225% increase in message count and 0.11% increase in watchers.

Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 5 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Atomera's stock fell by 1.2% in pre-market trading on Thursday after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.

This drop followed a surge in its stock price when Soitec, a French semiconductor company, announced it would supply advanced RF-SOI substrates to GlobalFoundries, which is crucial for the production of next-generation mobile technology.

Retail investors on Stocktwits believe the development is good news for the company since Atomera and Soitec began collaborating to enhance RF technology by applying Atomera's specialized film onto Soitec's new ultra-thin substrates in July.

Retail sentiment on the platform improved to ‘bullish’ (66/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while message volume jumped to ‘high’ (65).



According to Stocktwits data, there was a 177% increase in message count.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 5 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Marvell Technology were up 0.03% in pre-market trading on Thursday, following a 23.19% surge in the previous session, after the company reported a beat-and-raise third-quarter result.

Retail sentiment on the stock has simmered to ‘bullish’ (67/100) from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago, but message volume remains in the ‘extremely high’ (88/100) territory.

According to Stocktwits data, message count saw a 115% surge in the last 24 hours and a 2.4% uptick in watchers.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 5 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Canadian Solar, a company that provides solar energy solutions, were down as much as 5% in pre-market trading on Thursday, building on losses of 4% in the previous session.

The company reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter. Its losses per share were at $0.31, worse than Wall Street’s expectations of $0.21, according to Stockwtis data.

Revenue disappointed at $1.51 billion, falling short of an estimated $1.71 billion, down 18% from the same quarter last year.

Retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘neutral zone’ (53/100), but retail chatter increased to ‘high’ in light of the earnings – doubling in the last 24 hours.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

