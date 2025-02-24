Top 5 Software Stocks That Gained Biggest Retail Following Jump On Stocktwits Last Week

Some China-based companies and those stocks that defied the broader market weakness added more followers on Stocktwits last week.

Top 5 Software Stocks That Gained Biggest Retail Following Jump On Stocktwits Last Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

The broader market reversed course and ended lower for the holiday-shortened week ended Feb. 21, with much of the weakness manifesting in the final session. Worries concerning the economy underpinned the move on Friday following a slew of data that reignited growth and inflation worries.

Even as the sentiment worsened, the following stocks from the software space continued to gain traction on Stocktwits:

Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) - 28% jump in retail following

Baijiayun is a provider of video-centric technology software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-solution (PaaS) solutions in China. The Nanjing, China-based company’s shares slid about 8.5% in the week ended Feb. 21.

On Friday, Baijiayun stock bucked the broader market weakness and ended the session up 17.58%  at $0.5350 amid a surge in volume above normal levels. The upside came amid marketwide optimism toward Chinese tech stocks. 

rtc-sentiment.png RTC sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘bullish’ (69/100), and the message volume stayed ‘high.’ 

Tuya, Inc. (TUYA) - 24% jump in retail following

Hangzhou, China-based Tuya provides a purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in China. Tuya stock gained over 36% last week.

China tech optimism and a company announcement regarding the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) models, including DeepSeek, into its platform boosted the stock.

Tuya is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday.

TUYA-sentiment.png TUYA sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail crowd on Stocktwits is ‘extremely bullish’ on Tuya stock (79/100), and the buoyant mood is accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (GRRR) - 8.6% jump in retail following

U.K-based Gorilla Tech specializes in AI-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions with a strong emphasis on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics. 

The stock rose about 14% last week as investors cheered the company hosted a live investor webinar by tthe company featuring CEO Jay Chandan and interim CFO Bruce Bower late Tuesday. 

GRRR-sentiment.png GRRR sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) and the message volume stayed ‘high.’

Grindr, Inc. (GRND)  - 8% jump in retail following

Grindr operates social network and dating applications for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. The West Hollywood, California-based company’s stock fell about 1.5% last week. 

The company has scheduled its fourth-quarter earnings report after the market closes on March 5.

GRND-sentiment.png GRND sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail mood toward Grindr stock remained ‘bearish’ (30/100), with the message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) -  5.7% jump in retail following

New York-based Pagaya deploys data science and proprietary AI-powered technology for financial institutions and investors.

The stock shed over 5.5% last week.

PGY-SENTIMENT.png PGY sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Pagaya stock stayed bullish (70/100), with the message volume remaining ‘high.’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PSU Stock RVNL Faces Bearish Pressure, Warns SEBI Market Analyst: Watch Out For This Key Level

PSU Stock RVNL Faces Bearish Pressure, Warns SEBI Market Analyst: Watch Out For This Key Level

Microsoft Stock In Spotlight As Analyst Raises Concerns Over Software Giant’s Long-Term AI Demand: Retail Turns Uneasy

Microsoft Stock In Spotlight As Analyst Raises Concerns Over Software Giant’s Long-Term AI Demand: Retail Turns Uneasy

Motorola Stock Struggles Despite RapidDeploy Acquisition, But Retail Stays Bullish

Motorola Stock Struggles Despite RapidDeploy Acquisition, But Retail Stays Bullish

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Poised For Strong Gains, Analyst Sees Over 40% Upside

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Poised For Strong Gains, Analyst Sees Over 40% Upside

What's Next For KFin Technologies Stock? SEBI-Registered Market Analyst Sees Up To 550% Surge

What's Next For KFin Technologies Stock? SEBI-Registered Market Analyst Sees Up To 550% Surge

Recent Stories

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent dmn

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings gcw

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy dmn

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH) shk

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Video Icon
'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

Video Icon
HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

Video Icon
Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Video Icon