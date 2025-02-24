Top 5 Software Stocks That Gained Biggest Retail Following Jump On Stocktwits Last Week

Some China-based companies and those stocks that defied the broader market weakness added more followers on Stocktwits last week.

The broader market reversed course and ended lower for the holiday-shortened week ended Feb. 21, with much of the weakness manifesting in the final session. Worries concerning the economy underpinned the move on Friday following a slew of data that reignited growth and inflation worries.

Even as the sentiment worsened, the following stocks from the software space continued to gain traction on Stocktwits:

Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) - 28% jump in retail following

Baijiayun is a provider of video-centric technology software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-solution (PaaS) solutions in China. The Nanjing, China-based company’s shares slid about 8.5% in the week ended Feb. 21.

On Friday, Baijiayun stock bucked the broader market weakness and ended the session up 17.58% at $0.5350 amid a surge in volume above normal levels. The upside came amid marketwide optimism toward Chinese tech stocks.

RTC sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock remained ‘bullish’ (69/100), and the message volume stayed ‘high.’

Tuya, Inc. (TUYA) - 24% jump in retail following

Hangzhou, China-based Tuya provides a purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in China. Tuya stock gained over 36% last week.

China tech optimism and a company announcement regarding the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) models, including DeepSeek, into its platform boosted the stock.

Tuya is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday.

TUYA sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The retail crowd on Stocktwits is ‘extremely bullish’ on Tuya stock (79/100), and the buoyant mood is accompanied by an ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (GRRR) - 8.6% jump in retail following

U.K-based Gorilla Tech specializes in AI-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions with a strong emphasis on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics.

The stock rose about 14% last week as investors cheered the company hosted a live investor webinar by tthe company featuring CEO Jay Chandan and interim CFO Bruce Bower late Tuesday.

GRRR sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (80/100) and the message volume stayed ‘high.’

Grindr, Inc. (GRND) - 8% jump in retail following

Grindr operates social network and dating applications for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. The West Hollywood, California-based company’s stock fell about 1.5% last week.

The company has scheduled its fourth-quarter earnings report after the market closes on March 5.

GRND sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail mood toward Grindr stock remained ‘bearish’ (30/100), with the message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) - 5.7% jump in retail following

New York-based Pagaya deploys data science and proprietary AI-powered technology for financial institutions and investors.

The stock shed over 5.5% last week.

PGY sentiment and message volume February 4, premarket as of 4:20 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Pagaya stock stayed bullish (70/100), with the message volume remaining ‘high.’

