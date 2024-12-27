Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Won The Most Retail Followers On Stocktwits This Year

Although Richtech Robotics, Vast Renewables, and Volato Group gained significant watchlist count in a year, the stocks have posted negative returns year-to-date.

The industrials sector has posted a relatively lackluster performance compared to benchmark U.S. indices this year so far. While the S&P 500 Industrials (Sector) gained just over 19% year-to-date, the S&P 500 rose over 27% during the period.

Interestingly, the top three stocks from the industrials space that witnessed the maximum gain in users in a year have posted negative returns year-to-date (YTD).

Here’s a look at the three tickers that managed to gain retail user attention:

1. Richtech Robotics Inc (RR): Shares of the firm that provides collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors, drew the most retail watchers on Stocktwits in the industrials space in the last year, rising over 2,781% over a year.

The firm was in the news recently after it expanded its agreement with Ghost Kitchens to manage 20 additional Walmart-located restaurants. The stock witnessed the best of its times in the last one month, having risen over 357% during the period. Despite the optimism, the shares are down over 53% YTD.

One Stocktwits user believes the shares are attractive given the low valuation.

2. Vast Renewables (VSTE): The renewable energy company headquartered in Australia that has developed CSP systems to generate, store and dispatch carbon free, utility-scale electricity and industrial heat, became the second ranked ticker, with watchlist count rising a whopping 2,154% over a year’s time.

The year saw the firm secure up to $30m of funding from ARENA, expand its presence in the U.S. market, and progress toward final investment decision on its utility-scale CSP reference project in Port Augusta, South Australia.

However, the stock has lost over 69% YTD.

One Stocktwits user believes the current levels are attractive.

3. Volato Group Inc (SOAR): The ticker saw watchlist count increase by over 627% in a year’s time but this stood in stark contrast with the stock’s performance. Volato shares have lost over 93% of their market cap since the beginning of the year.

But the company is confident about its potential and said it remains on track to deliver positive net income in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, driven by strategic initiatives that have already improved financial performance.

It recently managed to resolve an issue related to non-compliance with the NYSE American rules after receiving a warning letter under Section 1009(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide describing the firm’s failure to comply with sections 301 and 713.

Retail sentiment on the stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory (63/100) versus ‘bearish’ a year ago.

SOAR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:06 p.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

