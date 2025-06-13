NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG, the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Emerging Growth Conference, taking place on May 21-22, 2025.

Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung and Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada will be present at the event to give a presentation of the business and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors to discuss the Company's recently announced strong FY2024 performance of consolidated revenue of $48.5 million, gross profit of $17.7 million, near break-even Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS of negative $0.035 per share; Strategic Expansion Plan, including its Global Talent Management and Strategic M&A pillars; as well as provide key updates on the business including:

Launch of Business Insider Taiwan* in 2025: a large high-quality, high-visibility and customer-valued property that has the potential to reach the entire Mandarin language market, not only in Taiwan but globally – a market that the Company views as large and lucrative in terms of numbers and that has the potential to drive significant revenue.

Strategic Partnership with PChome Online: Taiwan's leading E-commerce platform, PChome Online is a high-visibility, high-traffic marketplace both in Taiwan and Asia more broadly. The platform is similar in function to Amazon and generates USD billions of GMV sales per year across millions of SKUs. The Company considers this partnership as a big potential revenue opportunity and an opportunity to access valuable first-party retail data for monetization.

Co-Hosting the 2025 Generative AI Dual Conference: Taiwan'spremier AI event, bringing together over 1,000 industry participants. Co-hosting this event provides a big boost in visibility for the Company, recognizing it as one of the key architects of Taiwan's AI industry and providing significant follow-on business opportunities.

The presentation will begin at 9:05am ET on May 22, 2025. To register for the presentation please use the following link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709483&tp_key=7518636947&sti=tnmg

"This is a conference that we are very excited to be joining. We'll be discussing a lot of interesting recent milestones for the company and as well as giving an overview of our FY2024 financial performance and some general business updates. This is a great opportunity for those who are already familiar with us to hear what we've been up to lately as well as for those who might not yet know us to have a formal introduction. We welcome investors, professional parties and the public to join us at the Emerging Growth Conference," Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung said.

Ahead of the Emerging Growth Conference, the Company also provided its reference comparables valuation overview that management uses for its valuation benchmarking, included in the Company's investor presentation.

Attractive Valuation vs. Reference Comparables: The Company is currently trading at an EV/Revenue discount to reference median multiples of 3.5x in AdTech and 5.8x in Digital & Social Media. The Company's management believes the Company is currently undervalued.

"We are proud of our scale of nearly $50 million in consolidated revenue at near break-even Adjusted EBITDA; our leading positions in the markets in which we are operating in, both in Japan and Taiwan; the quality of our partnerships that we've been able to secure as well as our prestigious client base that includes leading multinational companies and strong regional players," Joey remarked.

"We thank our investors who have supported us over our 26-year history in Japan and 12-year history in Taiwan and we look forward to welcoming new investors into our company," Joey concluded.

*The name "Business Insider Taiwan" used in this release is a provisional designation for convenience. The official name will be determined at a later date.

Financial Data

The condensed financial information presented in this press release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2024included in TNL Mediagene's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, which provides a more complete discussion of its accounting policies and certain other information.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this press release, we have included adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure, and adjusted EPS, a non-IFRS measure, which are key measures used by our management and board of directors in evaluating our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are our preferred metrics for profitability because we believe they facilitate operating performance and profit performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and exclude items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are:

although amortization and depreciation are non-cash charges, the assets being amortized and depreciated may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS do not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; and

other companies, including our competitors in various industries, may calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

We define adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the period excluding (i) non-cash items such as depreciation expenses, amortization expenses, stock-based compensation expenses and impairment loss on intangible assets and (ii) extraordinary items associated with one-time events and transactions, such as one-time transaction-related expenses not eligible for capitalization.

We define adjusted EPS as profit (loss) for the period excluding (i) non-cash items such as depreciation expenses, amortization expenses, stock-based compensation expenses and impairment loss on intangible assets and (ii) extraordinary items associated with one-time events and transactions, such as one-time transaction-related expenses not eligible for capitalization, extraordinary finance costs and related commitment fees.

Our management does not consider adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EPS in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in TNL Mediagene's financial statements. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining such non-IFRS financial measures.

For more details on the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS and reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to IFRS financial measures, see the press release and the investor presentation TNL Mediagene released on May 13, 2025.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements in the section entitled "2025 Initiatives and Outlook" and "Management Commentary" such as statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's CEO and president. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

