NEW YORK and TOKYO and TAIPEI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq:TNMG, "the Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, has reached an agreement with Business Insider to launch a Taiwan version of the U.S.-based business media brand.

Business Insider Taiwan

The Taiwan version, set to launch this summer, will address the growing information needs of Chinese-speaking audiences across Asia and globally. While offering advertisers a significant new platform to reach them.

The move is an important step in Tokyo-based TNL Mediagene's pan-Asian expansion strategy. The Company already publishes Business Insider Japan, one of the country's leading business news media outlets in Japan, with millions of monthly unique users.

"We are confident in our ability to provide reliable information and attract Chinese-speaking readers, as we have done with The News Lens, our independent Taiwanese news media outlet," said TNL Mediagene Chief Executive and Co-Founder Joey Chung. "This is an opportunity to extend our reach to the hundreds of millions of Chinese-speaking readers seeking insights into global business trends and technological innovation."

Business Insider is a leading global news brand renowned for its coverage of business, technology, and innovation — helping millions of readers get more out of their careers and lives through its award-winning journalism.

As part of the launch of Business Insider Taiwan, TNL Mediagene plans to introduce new advertising and subscription products. These offerings will provide advertisers with targeted access to Asia's valuable audiences and readers with more ways to engage with the site's content. Advertising packages will be available in English, Chinese and Japanese. Video content distribution, data analytical products and subscription services are also planned.

"We have been operating Business Insider Japan since 2017, and we are very excited to launch the Taiwan version now," said Motoko Imada, TNL Mediagene's President and Co-Founder, "We hope to grow as a next-generation media company that meets the needs of millennials and Generation Z across a broader market in Asia."

*The name "Business Insider Taiwan" used in this release is a provisional designation for convenience. The official name will be determined at a later date.

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

