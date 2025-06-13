NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediagene Inc.(the "Company"), a subsidiary of TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG), today announced the launch of "CoSTORY with WOWOW," a promotional menu created in collaboration with Japan's premium pay TV broadcaster WOWOW INC ("WOWOW"), on its social commerce platform "CoSTORY," as part of a new initiative realized through a business alliance between the two companies.

Background of the Service Launch

TNL Mediagene group, including the Company, entered into a business alliance agreement with WOWOW on October 18, 2024, to foster growth in their respective media businesses and jointly develop unique, forward-thinking media ventures. As part of our collaboration with WOWOW, we will add this promotional menu to our social commerce platform "CoSTORY".

We aim to create a new form of content distribution that leverages diverse approaches such as media mix to convey the stories and appeal of products in a multi-layered manner.

About the New Promotional Menu "CoSTORY with WOWOW"

The newly added promotional menu, "CoSTORY with WOWOW", is a unique initiative that combines the strengths of both companies: The Company's expertise in content commerce and its operation of the social commerce platform "CoSTORY," and WOWOW's significant viewer touchpoints through its broadcasting and transmitted services.

Promotional campaigns under the promotional menu can be developed to connect viewing experiences directly to purchase opportunities. This is achieved by utilizing The Company's various media outlets and SNS channels, which reach approximately 30 million monthly readers, in addition to WOWOW's extensive network, which includes broadcasting, transmitted, on-demand services, and online pages for its roughly 2.3 million subscriptions.

We will formulate and implement plans for each product based on its characteristics and target segment in order to achieve the most effective promotion.

Introduction to CoSTORY

CoSTORY is a social commerce platform of the Company where users can pre-order and purchase unique products, exclusive items, and goods not yet widely available on the general market.

Website: https://costory.jp/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/costory_jp/

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/costory_jp

Future Development

With the start of this promotional menu, the Company and WOWOW will further strengthen their collaboration. They both aim to drive growth and development in their media businesses through future projects, including the joint operation of new social media channels and the planning of integrated solutions that combine TV commercials with digital advertising.

About Mediagene Inc.

Mediagene Inc. operates a total of 17 brands, including 14 media tailored for specific target communities and 3 commerce services. Its portfolio features Business Insider Japan, offering economic news for millennials; Gizmodo Japan, which covers tech and new products; Mashing Up, a community-driven media focused on fostering an inclusive future; and Machi-ya, a crowdfunding service specializing in gadgets.

https://www.mediagene.co.jp/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

