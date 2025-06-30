The spotlighted companies have delivered strong growth metrics and sector momentum, but also face concerns ranging from stretched valuations to promoter stake issues.

Several Indian stocks are scaling fresh 52-week highs in June, drawing investor attention amid bullish sentiment across key sectors.

SEBI-registered research analyst Mayank Singh Chandel has spotlighted four such names, ranging from housing finance and private banking to wealth management and insurance:

Home First Finance

Home First Finance reported a 31% year-on-year jump in assets under management and 25% profit growth for the fourth quarter.

Chandel noted a compound annual profit growth of 36.9% and a recent ₹1,250 crore fundraising that suggests strong investor backing.

However, he warned of high valuations and falling promoter holdings.

Nuvama Wealth

On Nuvama Wealth, Chandel said the company is riding a wealth management boom with 65% profit growth, improved receivables, and added momentum from Warburg Pincus stake-buying news.

Warburg Pincus is reportedly evaluating a proposal to acquire a 54% stake in Nuvama Wealth from promoter Pagac Ecstasy.

The analyst also flagged rich valuations and a large promoter pledge as risks.

Karur Vysya Bank

Karur Vysya Bank, trading near ₹260, has returned to investor focus with 51.5% profit CAGR over five years and a 14% rise in total business and loans, Chandel said.

He noted the market’s growing confidence but highlighted concerns over low promoter holding and liabilities.

HDFC Life Insurance

On HDFC Life Insurance, Chandel noted that the HDFC-backed firm posted a 15% rise in profit and distributed a record ₹4,102 crore bonus to policyholders.

With steady dividends and brand strength, it’s a long-term favorite, though he cautioned that high valuation and low return on equity could weigh on near-term upside.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<