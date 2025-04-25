The company now expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $43.3 billion to $44.2 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $21.76 to $22.84, compared with its previous forecast of $23.10 to $23.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat first-quarter (Q1) earnings but slashed its annual earnings guidance.

For the three months through the end of March, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.15, representing a 1% increase from the corresponding period last year and marginally exceeding an analyst estimate of $5.10, according to FinChat data.

First-quarter revenue totaled $10.36 billion, compared to $10.34 billion reported in the same quarter of 2024, exceeding the estimated $10.23 billion.

CEO Marc Casper stated that the company delivered a “strong performance” in the first quarter, despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. “Thermo Fisher is incredibly well-positioned,” he added.

The firm, which makes medical equipment, also updated its full-year guidance in light of tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration and changes driven by the current policy focus of the U.S.

“We’ve been operating with agility to assess the changes as they come, and we’re actively managing our business to mitigate the impact and capitalize on new opportunities,” the CEO said during the company’s earnings call.

Thermo Fisher expects a $400 million revenue headwind as the tariffs impact the sales of its U.S.-manufactured products in China. The tariffs are also expected to increase the cost of China-sourced parts, it said.

The company now expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $43.3 billion to $44.2 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $21.76 to $22.84, compared with its previous forecast of $23.10 to $23.50.

Thermo Fisher also stated that it is aiming to increase its investment in U.S. manufacturing and research and development efforts in the range of about $2 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TMO remained unmoved in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, accompanied by ‘low’ message volume.

TMO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on April 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



TMO stock fell by about 17% so far this year and by over 24% over the past 12 months.

