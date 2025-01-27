Textron Stock Rises After Aviation Business Announces First International Sale Of 7 Beechcraft King Air 260 Aircraft

Textron Aviation said that the deliveries for the FAcT program are expected to begin in the first half of 2028. The Beechcraft King Air 260 will replace the fleet of Beechcraft King Air C-90B aircraft that has served the RCAF for decades.

Shares of Textron Inc (TXT) were trading over 1% higher on Monday after Textron Aviation announced the first international sale of seven of its Beechcraft King Air 260 military multi-engine training aircraft to SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace.

The firms selected the King Air 260 to support the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) program, which trains pilots for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). SkyAlyne, a joint venture between CAE and KF Aerospace, was awarded the FAcT program.

FAcT is a 25-year contract between the Government of Canada and SkyAlyne that consists of a comprehensive Pilot and Aircrew training program providing aircraft, simulators, civilian instructors, classroom training systems, and other essential services.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment trended in the ‘neutral’ territory (50/100) on Monday.

Textron's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Recently, Textron reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings. The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 per share compared to an analyst estimate of $1.25 per share, according to FinChat. Total revenue stood at $3.61 billion versus an estimated $3.82 billion.

Textron projected full-year revenues of approximately $14.7 billion, up from $13.7 billion in 2024. The company expects full-year 2025 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be $5.19 to $5.39, or $6.00 to $6.20 on an adjusted basis, compared to a Wall Street estimate of $6.31 per share.

Shares of Textron have risen over 3% year-to-date but have lost over 8% in the past year. The stock recently found support near the $75 mark and has been trading above the level.

