EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) intends to start shipping components from China to the U.S. for the production of Cybercab and Semi trucks starting from the end of May, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

The move to ship components comes after the U.S. and China agreed on Monday to pause most tariffs for the next 90 days while further trade talks occur.

As part of the truce, the combined 145% tariffs on most Chinese imports into the U.S. will be reduced to 30% overall. Meanwhile, China’s tariffs on U.S. imports will decrease to 10%.

The source, however, told Reuters that the situation could still change.

Last month, Reuters reported that the company had suspended plans to ship components after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%.

Tesla said in April that both the Tesla Semi and the Cybercab are on track for volume production next year. The company is installing production lines in Nevada for the Semi and in Texas for the Cybercab.

Cybercab is a two-seater dedicated robotaxi product with no steering wheel or control pedals. The company unveiled the vehicle in October 2024 and said it would be priced under $30,000.

The Tesla Semi, meanwhile, was unveiled further back in November 2017.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla jumped further into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:25 a.m. ET on May 14, 2025

TSLA stock has been down by 9% this year but has been up by about 95% over the past 12 months.

