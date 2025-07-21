The location is now listed in the Tesla app, featuring 80 charging stalls, although they aren’t yet live.

Tesla’s Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles is getting closer to opening, with CEO Elon Musk confirming two new Tesla-specific features via social media over the weekend.

According to a post by Teslarati on X, which Musk acknowledged, Tesla owners will be able to order food directly from their vehicles and listen to audio from the diner’s giant outdoor movie screens through their in-car speakers.

Musk noted that he had recently eaten at the site, suggesting the diner is already operational internally. A soft launch has been underway, and several food items, like burgers, fries, and shakes, have been confirmed as part of the retro 1950s-style menu.

The drive-in diner is not exclusive to Tesla drivers, but the in-vehicle ordering system and synced screen audio will only work with Tesla vehicles, offering added convenience for owners pulling into the Supercharger lot.

Footage taken by drones and some early customers posted on social media has shown scenes from SpaceX launches and movie clips playing on the massive twin screens at the Santa Monica Boulevard site.

Tesla has recently added the Supercharger Diner to its app, displaying 80 available charging stalls, although they’re not yet live.

While the company hasn’t set an official opening date, many expect the launch details could be revealed during Tesla’s Q2 earnings report on Wednesday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 13.1% so far in 2025.

See also: Alaska Airlines Resumes Flights After IT Outage Triggers Fleet-Wide Grounding

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<