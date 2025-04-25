The U.S. automaker’s market share in the EU, European Free Trade Association, and the UK put together subsequently fell to 2% in March from 2.9% in the corresponding month of 2024.

Registrations of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) vehicles in Europe fell by a steep 28.2% in March to 28,502 units, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), despite an overall rise in battery electric vehicle registrations.

The U.S. automaker’s market share in the EU, European Free Trade Association, and the UK put together fell to 2% from 2.9% in March 2024.

This is despite a 23.6% growth in overall battery electric vehicle registrations in the geography during the month.

Overall car registrations in Europe across all fuel types increased by 2.8% to 1.42 million units, driven by a rise in sales in Spain and Italy, which helped offset a decline in France and Germany.

Petrol and diesel vehicle registrations dropped 20% and 24%, respectively, and were offset by an increase in battery electric and plug-in hybrid registrations.

Volkswagen remained the best-selling car manufacturer in the region during the month, achieving a 10.3% increase in registrations and securing a 25% market share.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV, however, recorded a near 6% drop in registrations to 215,190 units.

In the three months through the end of March, 54,020 Tesla vehicles were registered in the region, marking a year-on-year decline of 37.2%, despite a 28% increase in overall BEV sales.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported first-quarter global deliveries of 336,681 units, marking a nearly 13% dip from the corresponding quarter of 2024 and representing the company’s worst quarterly performance in at least two years.

TSLA stock is down by about 33% so far this year but up by about 56% over the past 12 months.

