The latest Robotaxi app update adds features like walking directions, destination editing, and closing time alerts, while expanding coverage to include the University of Texas at Austin.

Tesla rolled out version 25.7.5 of its Robotaxi app on Monday, marking its second update since launching the driverless ride-hailing service in Austin just over two weeks ago.

The latest update brings user-friendly features, including walking directions to and from the vehicle, alerts if your destination is about to close, and the option to change your destination after booking a ride.

Tesla also expanded the service area significantly, now covering the University of Texas at Austin, which is home to over 53,000 students, Teslarati reported.

The updated map has caught attention for its unusual shape and broader coverage, boosting both the density and visibility of the Robotaxi network.

Beyond geographic coverage, the update introduces walking directions to both pickup and dropoff points — a feature aimed at easing navigation in crowded urban zones where direct vehicle access is limited.

Search results now show closing times for destinations, alerting users if they risk arriving just before doors shut.

The new feature lets riders modify their destination after booking, which provides them with increased travel flexibility.

Tesla previously added the ability to adjust pickup locations with its first update, following early feedback from users.

In a separate post, Musk also signaled a possible big announcement on X on Sunday night, when he wrote that Tesla is set to hold “the most epic demo ever” before the end of the year.

Fans of Tesla have speculated on what the demo could mean, with many believing it could signal the long-awaited launch of a production version of Tesla’s next-generation Roadster, which was teased initially along with the Tesla Semi in 2018.

While the Semi has entered limited use, the Roadster remains under wraps. With rivals such as Lucid and Xiaomi now surpassing Tesla’s Model S Plaid in speed and performance metrics, some believe the new Roadster could be Tesla’s move to reclaim leadership in high-performance EVs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 16.5% so far in 2025.

