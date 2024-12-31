Terreno Realty Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Industrial Property In New York: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High Mark

The property, which comprises one industrial transshipment building containing approximately 33,000 square feet on 2.6 acres, provides 40 dock-high and four grade-level loading positions, 50 additional trailer positions, and parking for 31 cars.

Terreno Realty Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Industrial Property In New York: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High Mark
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

Shares of Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) rose over 1% on Tuesday after the firm announced the acquisition of an industrial property located in Maspeth Queens, New York, for approximately $50.1 million.

The property, which comprises one industrial transshipment building containing approximately 33,000 square feet on 2.6 acres, provides 40 dock-high and four grade-level loading positions, 50 additional trailer positions, and parking for 31 cars.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns, and operates industrial real estate in major coastal U.S. markets, including New York City or Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

The company recently acquired Terreno Doral Air Logistics, an industrial property located in Doral, Florida, for approximately $195.6 million. This property comprises three 36-foot clear-height rear-load industrial distribution buildings containing approximately 495,000 square feet on 23.4 acres.

Following the disclosures, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (97/100) from ‘neutral’ a week ago, hitting a one-year high. The move was accompanied by a high message volume.

TRNO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits TRNO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Last week, the firm announced that it had completed the redevelopment of its 2.8-acre improved land parcel in Rancho Dominguez, California, and leased 100% of the property on a short-term basis.

Meanwhile, shares of Terreno Realty have not performed well this year, losing over 5% year-to-date. The stock has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), which lost about 0.07% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EHang Holdings’ Stock Rises On Upbeat Preliminary Revenues: Retail’s Unconvinced

EHang Holdings’ Stock Rises On Upbeat Preliminary Revenues: Retail’s Unconvinced

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

Micron Stock Edges Lower Despite Plans To Invest $2B To Expand Semiconductor Operations: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Micron Stock Edges Lower Despite Plans To Invest $2B To Expand Semiconductor Operations: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Recent Stories

EHang Holdings’ Stock Rises On Upbeat Preliminary Revenues: Retail’s Unconvinced

EHang Holdings’ Stock Rises On Upbeat Preliminary Revenues: Retail’s Unconvinced

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Unlock Your Destiny in 2025: Exclusive Sun Sign Predictions by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, India's Renowned Astrologer

Unlock Your Destiny in 2025: Exclusive Sun Sign Predictions by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon