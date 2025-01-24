Tempus AI Stock Eyes Best Rally In 5 Months Amid Pelosi-Linked Hype, But Retail’s Turning Doubtful Now

Shares of Tempus AI climbed more than 5% on Thursday afternoon, poised for their longest winning streak since August 2024. 

The healthcare technology company has surged from $35 to $53 in just three days, drawing significant retail attention.

On Tuesday, Tempus introduced an artificial intelligence-powered healthcare concierge app for patients, sparking optimism about its potential in the growing AI healthcare space.

A routine stock trading disclosure revealed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi purchased 50 call options on Tempus, expiring in January 2026 with a $20 strike price. This added to the speculative excitement surrounding the stock.

President Donald Trump’s announcement of “Stargate,” a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank to invest billions in domestic AI development, further fueled investor enthusiasm for AI-related stocks like Tempus.

While Tempus managed to see a 186% growth in retail followers on Stocktwits since Tuesday, sentiment shifted from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bearish’ by Thursday afternoon. 

The platform saw a spike in pessimistic messages, with users criticizing the frenzy over Pelosi’s involvement and some reporting profit-taking after the stock’s rally.

A regulatory filing from Wednesday night disclosed that Tempus AI founder and CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 946,084 shares of Tempus between Jan. 15-17. 

That caused a brief dip in the stock earlier on Thursday, although it rebounded later in the session.

Tempus AI has a short interest of 5.5%, according to Koyfin data.

Shares of the company have gained over 33% in the past year.

