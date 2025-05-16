The analyst recommends buying near ₹1,200 with targets up to ₹1,440, supported by positive technical indicators.

Techno Electric shares have emerged from months-long sideways trading through robust volume support, which indicates favorable momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel.

Chandel stated that the stock price surpassing the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) alongside a strong relative strength index (RSI) value of 67.3 verifies the presence of a bullish market trend.

Technical indicators show consistent buying interest alongside strong upward movement.

At the time of writing, Techno Electric shares were trading at ₹1,207.60, up ₹13.90 or 1.2%.

The analyst advises buying between ₹1,200.1 and ₹1,210.1 and suggests setting a stop-loss at ₹1,080.10 to control potential losses.

To define profit-taking levels, the analyst established target price benchmarks at ₹1,260.10, ₹1,320.10, and ₹1,440.10.

According to Chandel, traders employing swing and position strategies will find lucrative trading prospects through this breakout structure.

Because of its favorable risk-reward profile, the stock should continue to appreciate as long as it stays above the breakout zone.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 28.6% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<