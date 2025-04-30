Private equity firm TPG Rise Climate reportedly sold a 3.95% stake worth ₹1,094 crore in a block deal at a discount to the previous close.

Tata Technologies’ stock fell as much as 6% intraday, after a large block deal involving 3.95% of its equity (about 1.6 crore shares) changed hands for roughly ₹1,094 crore.

The shares were sold at ₹683 apiece, representing a 3% discount to the previous session’s close.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the likely seller was TPG Rise Climate, a private equity firm that has been gradually paring its stake in Tata Technologies.

This sizable offloading by a major institutional investor triggered selling pressure, making Tata Technologies one of the worst performers on the NSE Nifty 500 indices on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Pune-based Tata company reported a strong 20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4 net profit. However revenue growth was flat and margins narrowed slightly, raising concerns about future growth momentum.

Goldman Sachs maintains a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹550, indicating a 21% downside.

However, data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment remains ‘extremely bullish’ on the counter amidst high message volumes.

Tata Tech sentiment and message volume on April 29 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Tata Tech stock has fallen over 25% year-to-date (YTD).

