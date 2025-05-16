The analyst sees potential upside to ₹440 if resistance at ₹405 is crossed with volume.

Tata Power is approaching a critical breakout level along with strong upside potential, according to SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel.

The analyst said that the company demonstrated solid Q4FY25 financial results, with revenue climbing 8% YoY to ₹17,096 crore and EBITDA increasing by 39% to ₹3,246 crore, pushing the margin to 19%.

Net profit increased 16.5% to ₹1,043 crore, all broadly meeting or exceeding Bloomberg estimates.

The company declared a dividend payout of ₹2.25 for each share.

At the time of writing, Tata Power shares were trading at ₹395.20, down ₹1.75 or 0.44% today.

Tata Power has shown increasing consolidation since mid-January and formed higher highs and lows starting February 17, which indicates bullish momentum, Chandel said.

He identified ₹397–₹405 as the primary resistance area, with the potential for the stock to reach ₹440 if it breaks through this zone with sustained volume.

Aggressive traders should purchase stocks on breakout confirmation above ₹405, but conservative investors should wait for the stock to retest that level before holding it, Chandel said.

If the breakout fails, the stock has a protective buffer through support at ₹350–₹360.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 0.7% so far in 2025.

