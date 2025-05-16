T-Mobile and Palo Alto Networks launch a joint 5G security solution for enterprises and government, combining Zero Trust architecture with embedded network safeguards to protect data.

T-Mobile US, Inc.(TMUS) has joined forces with Palo Alto Networks Inc.(PANW) to roll out a new security-driven connectivity service aimed at enterprises and government agencies.

The service, branded as "T-Mobile SASE, with Palo Alto Networks," aims to deliver improved data safeguards and simplified control through the country’s sole 5G Advanced standalone infrastructure.

The offering combines T-Mobile’s advanced 5G security features such as T-SIMsecure and Security Slice with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma SASE 5G, a Zero Trust, cloud-native solution.

“By adding Palo Alto Networks' proven SASE capabilities into our 5G Standalone network, we’re delivering built-in security from the ground up, empowering our business and government customers with a seamless solution that protects their data across every endpoint, enabling them to operate confidently in an increasingly connected world,” said SVP of Strategy, Product & Solutions Engineering at T-Mobile Business Group, Mishka Dehghan.

In the wake of growing cyber risks associated with a spurt in mobile workforces and connected technologies, T-Mobile and Palo Alto Networks' solution claims to protect sensitive data across widespread digital systems..

The partnership specifically targets threats linked to device vulnerabilities and identity breaches, especially within the rapidly-growing IoT and 5G sectors.

T-SIMsecure is a hardware-based SIM authentication system that simplifies IT management while ensuring secure access for users and devices including those that can’t run conventional SASE software.

It’s unique device identifiers like IMSI and IMEI to provide automatic, secure authentication, making it easier to manage and secure devices like IoT tools and 5G routers.

T-Mobile’s Security Slice feature creates a private virtual network layer, offering stronger protection through traffic separation and boosting performance, surpassing Wi-Fi, LTE, and non-standalone 5G for customers using compatible 5G devices.

This managed service will become available later this summer.

In the first-quarter (Q1) T-Mobile added 1.3 million postpaid customers, 495,000 postpaid phone customers, and 424,000 high speed internet customers.

T-Mobile stock has added 9.2% in 2025 and 48.1% in the past 12 months.

