Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp

Next key developments to watch are whether the new auditor BDO accepts the independent committee’s findings and whether Nasdaq agrees to Super Micro’s compliance plan, said JPMorgan.

Super Micro Stock Rallies In Premarket Amid Ongoing Momentum, Retail Jumps To Bullish Camp
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 7:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 7:41 PM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) shares are on track to record their second consecutive session of gains, and the retail is slowly returning to the bullish camp.

In premarket trading, as of 9:06 a.m. ET, Super Micro stock climbed 3.91% to $43.65. If the premarket gains hold up, the stock is on track to open at its highest level since late October.

On Monday, Super Micro stock was up 28.68% at $42 by the close of trading, having touched an intra-day high of $44.15. Monday's rally came amid above-average volume, lending credence to the upward move.

The positive catalyst was a statement that the independent special committee instituted by the board found no evidence of misconduct on the part of the management or the board. The committee gave a clean chit to the board's audit committee, stating that it acted independently.

It added that Super Micro’s former auditor Ernst & Young’s resignation and the conclusions the firm stated in the resignation letter were not supported by the facts examined in the review.

Super Micro also said, as it said in the compliance plan filed with the Nasdaq on Nov. 18, it will be able to complete its annual report on Form 10-K for the year June 30, 2024, and the quarterly report on 10-Q for the September quarter. within the discretionary period available to the Nasdaq staff to grant. 

The company does not expect any restatements related to those delayed reports.

Commenting on the development, JPMorgan said that despite the findings, the committee made some recommendations, including the appointment of a new CFO to succeed the incumbent David Weigand and setting up new roles of chief accounting and compliance officer and general counsel, the Fly reported.

The firm said it remains sidelined on the stock until visibility on compliance improves. 

The next key developments to watch are whether the new auditor BDO accepts the committee’s findings or decides to undertake its review and whether the Nasdaq supported Super Micro’s request for an extension of time to regain compliance.

smci-sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume December 3, 2024, premarket as of 9:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock has improved to ‘bullish’ (55/100) from a ‘neutral’ a day ago, with message volume also improving to ‘high’ levels.

Technically, if the stock manages to fill the gap from late October, it could test a near-term resistance around the $50 level. On the downside, it has support around the 50-day moving average around $37.

smci-chart.png Chart Courtesy of TradingView

Notwithstanding this year's checkered stock performance, Super Micro is still up about 48%, although it is trading way off the $122.90 intraday high reached on March 8.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Box Stock Gains Ground Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail Takes A Cautious Stance

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Serina Therapeutics Stock Soars Pre-Market On $10M Equity Deal To Fund Parkinson’s Trials: Retail Sentiment Explodes

Recent Stories

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video shk

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi groove to 'Pahadi' songs, fans adore beautiful moment; WATCH viral video

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

Scotiabank Stock Wavers On Slim NII Growth, Asset Quality Dip: Retail Sentiment Sinks To 1-Year Low

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor faces backlash over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post shk

'Stop this Doglapan': Goa investor under fire over plans to leave India, immigration advice; see viral post

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon