Super Micro Stock In Spotlight After AI Server Maker Confirms Volume Shipments Of High-Performance Servers: Retail Braces For Short-Squeeze Rally

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) shares have been volatile in the new year amid the company’s travails, and on Thursday, it announced the commencement of volume shipments of max-performance servers featuring Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores.

The artificial intelligence server manufacturer based in San Jose, California, said the “new systems feature a range of new and upgraded technologies with new architectures.”

It added that these servers are optimized for the most demanding high-performance workloads, including large-scale AI, cluster-scale high-performance computing (HPC), and environments where a maximum number of graphic processing units (GPUs) is needed, such as collaborative design and media distribution.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Super Micro said, “The systems now shipping in volume promise to unlock new capabilities and levels of performance for our customers around the world, featuring low latency, maximum I/O expansion providing high throughput with 256 performance cores per system, 12 memory channels per CPU with MRDIMM support, and high performance EDSFF storage options.”

The Super Micro X14 systems are currently available to customers for remote testing and validation through its “JumpSrart” program.

The X14 systems come in a variety of form factors and these leverage shared components to increase efficiency and can be fitted with direct-to-chip liquid cooling for maximum performance density.

In overnight trading on Robinhood showed a 0.74% gain for Super Micro stock.

Retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock has turned ‘neutral’ (46/100) on Stocktwits, worse than the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume dropped to ‘low.’

A watcher of the stock geared up for a rally back to $50 on potential short-squeeze following the news.

Short percentage of the outstanding shares is at an elevated 15.64%.

Super Micro stock ended 2024 with an underwhelming gain of 7.2%. Strong gains early in the year were offset to a large extent by negativity surrounding accounting issues and a delay in filing financial reports. The company was booted out of the Nasdaq 100 Index amid these developments.

The company has until Feb. 25 to file its 10-K report for the fiscal year 2024 and the 10-Q report for the quarter ended Sept. 30. A failure to do so will likely result in delisting of its shares.

The stock slumped 5.15% on Wednesday before ending at $32.61.

