Super Micro Stock In Spotlight After AI Server Maker Confirms Volume Shipments Of High-Performance Servers: Retail Braces For Short-Squeeze Rally

Super Micro said the new X14 systems are available to customers for remote testing and validation through its “JumpSrart” program.

Super Micro Stock In Spotlight After AI Server Maker Confirms Volume Shipments Of High-Performance Servers: Retail Braces For Short-Squeeze Rally
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 9:31 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) shares have been volatile in the new year amid the company’s travails, and on Thursday, it announced the commencement of volume shipments of max-performance servers featuring Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores.

The artificial intelligence server manufacturer based in San Jose, California, said the “new systems feature a range of new and upgraded technologies with new architectures.”

It added that these servers are optimized for the most demanding high-performance workloads, including large-scale AI, cluster-scale high-performance computing (HPC), and environments where a maximum number of graphic processing units (GPUs) is needed, such as collaborative design and media distribution.

Charles Liang, President and CEO of Super Micro said, “The systems now shipping in volume promise to unlock new capabilities and levels of performance for our customers around the world, featuring low latency, maximum I/O expansion providing high throughput with 256 performance cores per system, 12 memory channels per CPU with MRDIMM support, and high performance EDSFF storage options.”

The Super Micro X14 systems are currently available to customers for remote testing and validation through its “JumpSrart” program. 

The X14 systems come in a variety of form factors and these leverage shared components to increase efficiency and can be fitted with direct-to-chip liquid cooling for maximum performance density. 

In overnight trading on Robinhood showed a 0.74% gain for Super Micro stock.

Retail sentiment toward Super Micro stock has turned ‘neutral’ (46/100) on Stocktwits, worse than the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume dropped to ‘low.’

A watcher of the stock geared up for a rally back to $50 on potential short-squeeze following the news.

Short percentage of the outstanding shares is at an elevated 15.64%.

Super Micro stock ended 2024 with an underwhelming gain of 7.2%. Strong gains early in the year were offset to a large extent by negativity surrounding accounting issues and a delay in filing financial reports. The company was booted out of the Nasdaq 100 Index amid these developments.

The company has until Feb. 25 to file its 10-K report for the fiscal year 2024 and the 10-Q report for the quarter ended Sept. 30. A failure to do so will likely result in delisting of its shares. 

The stock slumped 5.15% on Wednesday before ending at $32.61.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

​​Macy's Confirms 66 Store Closures As Part Of ‘Bold New Chapter’ Strategy: Retail Mood Slides

​​Macy's Confirms 66 Store Closures As Part Of ‘Bold New Chapter’ Strategy: Retail Mood Slides

D-Wave CEO Says Jensen Huang’s Comments ‘100% Off Base:’ Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Divided Over Outlook For Quantum Computing Industry Prospects

D-Wave CEO Says Jensen Huang’s Comments ‘100% Off Base:’ Stocktwits Poll Shows Retail Divided Over Outlook For Quantum Computing Industry Prospects

SolarEdge Stock Tumbles As Morgan Stanley Analysts Reiterate ‘Underweight’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Dips

SolarEdge Stock Tumbles As Morgan Stanley Analysts Reiterate ‘Underweight’ Rating: Retail Sentiment Dips

Texas Roadhouse Stock In Focus On Analyst Price Target Revisions: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Texas Roadhouse Stock In Focus On Analyst Price Target Revisions: Retail Sentiment Brightens

UniFirst Stock Rises After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Enthusiastic After Cintas’ Buyout Offer

UniFirst Stock Rises After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Enthusiastic After Cintas’ Buyout Offer

Recent Stories

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh shk

Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

Kalki Koechlin top 7 saree looks you must try gcw

Kalki Koechlin’s top 7 saree looks you must try

Game Changer Movie Review: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Game Changer Movie Review: Is Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's political drama worth watching? Read on

Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police shk

Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security, 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt implements AI-driven security; 2,750 CCTVs and 51,000 police personnel deployed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon