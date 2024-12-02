Super Micro Stock Falls Pre-Market As Delisting Fears Linger: Retail Stays At Sidelines

Accounting issues and delisting fears continue to weigh down on Super Micro stock, keeping retail mood subdued.

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) server maker Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) fell in Monday’s premarket session, potentially deepening the nearly 7% loss they witnessed in the truncated session last Friday.

In premarket trading, as of 7 a.m. ET, the stock was down 3.12% at $31.62. The stock has been on a volatile ride this year, moving in a range of $17.25-$122.90.

Super Micro stock started the year strong, buoyed by optimism surrounding the AI revolution. Its inclusion in the S&P 500 in March further boosted market sentiment.

A 10-for-1 stock split, announced earlier, took effect on Oct. 1.

However, the stock has faced pressure since then, following Ernst & Young’s resignation as auditor and delays in filing its annual report for fiscal 2024 and the September quarter’s results.

From over $17 in mid-November, the stock staged a recovery as the company appointed a new auditor and submitted a compliance plan to the Nasdaq.

After climbing past $39 in late-November, the stock has retreated yet again, as delisting concerns remain an overhang.

S,MCI sentiment and message volume December 2, 2024, as of 7:00 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock is ‘neutral’ (50/100), as the market awaits more clarity on the resolution of pending issues.

Messages shared on Stocktwits platform are mixed, with some suggesting the stock will bounce back from THE oversold levels.

A user said the downside potential is about 50% from current levels if the stock is delisted, but it presents 300% upside potential at the minimum, if the lingering risks mitigate.

The stock is up about 15% so far this year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos