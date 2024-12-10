Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive

Tuesday’s weakness comes amid lingering worries about whether Super Micro can meet the late-February deadline and the declines in some AI-levered stocks.

Super Micro’s Volatile Run Continues As Stock Teeters Around $40 Following 9% Drop: Retail Turns Constructive
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ($SMCI) stock pulled back sharply on Tuesday, a day after traders bid up the stock on the relief that the artificial intelligence server maker dodged the delisting bullet, at least for now.

At last check, the stock was down 8.26% at $40.51, having traded in the $39.78 to $43.35 range.

Late Friday, Super Micro confirmed that the Nasdaq granted time until Feb. 25, 2025, to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending Sept. 30, 2024. 

Reacting to the news, the company’s shares rose as much as 9.3% intraday on Monday before giving back most of the gains. At the close, the stock was up 0.52% at $44.16. 

Tuesday’s weakness comes amid lingering worries about whether Super Micro can meet the late-February deadline and the declines in some AI-levered stocks.

Retail, however, is optimistic. A poll run by Stocktwits showed that 84% of the respondents expected Super Micro to file its quarterly report by the Nasdaq-granted deadline. 

smci_poll.png

Among AI news flow, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ($TSM), the world’s biggest chip supplier, reported a 12% month-over-month drop in November revenue.  On a year-over-year basis, revenue was up a solid 34% but the stock slipped over 2%.

Shares of enterprise AI software applications company c3.ai, Inc. ($AI) were down about 0.50% after it widened its full-year loss guidance. The 10-Q report filed with the SEC showed CEO Thomas Siebel adopted a plan to sell 12.78 million Class A shares of the company, with the plan set to expire by Dec. 17, 2026.

Retail sentiment toward Super Micro’s stock improved from ‘bearish’ a day ago to ‘bullish’ (60/100), with message volume remaining ‘normal.’

smci-sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume December 10, 2024, as of 11:33 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user saw the plunge as normal for volatile stocks, especially after big run-ups.

Another said he would use the opportunity to “re-load.” 

Notwithstanding the stock volatility, Super Micro’s shares are up over 55% for the year, although they are trading well off the March 8 intraday high of $122.90.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Recent Stories

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

ON Semiconductor Slips On $115M Acquisition To Expand AI Data Center Power Portfolio: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

Tesla Stock Eyes 5th Day Of Gains As Analyst Hikes Price Target To $400 On Musk Factor: Retail Gets Bullish

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

American Airlines Stock Surges After Bernstein Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Gets Excited

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

GameStop Analyst Braces For Muted Q3 Performance, Retail Cautious: Will ‘Roaring Kitty’ Provide The Spark?

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Chevron Stock Rises After Firm Upgrades Pasadena Refinery To Increase Capacity: Retail Weighs Prospects

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon