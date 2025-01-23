Super Group Stock Soars On Strong Q4 Revenue And Ebitda Outlook: Retail Sentiment Jumps

For the full-year, the company expects to have surpassed its previously issued ex-US guidance target of €1.60 billion (about $1.6 billion) in revenue

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Shares of Super Group ($SGHC) soared 8% on Wednesday after the online sports betting company provided a strong update on its preliminary, unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, lifting retail sentiment.

According to a company statement, Q4 is expected to be its “strongest ever ex-US quarter” with total revenues of about €486 million (about $506 million). Its adjusted non GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda)is expected between €125 million and €130 million.

For the full-year, the company expects to have surpassed its previously issued ex-US guidance target of revenue of €1.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA of greater than €360 million.

It said its developing U.S. business should also deliver new records in Q4 for revenue, compared to previous months. The expected Q4 2024 investment into the U.S. business is about €11 million, for a total of €61 million.

“I’m proud to have ended 2024 on a high, with new records expected for both total revenue and adjusted EBITDA. This momentum has continued into the start of 2025, setting a solid foundation for the year ahead,” Neal Menashe, Super Group's CEO said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral.’ Message volumes increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low.’

Screenshot 2025-01-23 at 1.24.17 PM.png SGHC sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 23 as of 2:50 am ET

Commenters on the Stocktwits platform were optimistic about the company’s fundamentals and price movement.

While another user was thrilled about the cash flow and Ebitda guidance.



Super Group operates several online sports betting and gaming businesses. Its brands include Betway, which focuses on online sports betting; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino/

Super Group stock is up 8% year-to-date

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

1 EUR = 1.04 USD <

