Strategy (MSTR) shares jumped more than 9% Wednesday morning after Bitcoin (BTC) surged past the $91,000 mark during U.S. trading hours.

The move builds on a four-day streak for Strategy’s stock, which hit a two-month high of $348.08.

The rally follows the company’s latest Bitcoin purchase – 6,556 BTC for approximately $566 million – disclosed in a securities filing on Monday, bringing its total holdings to 538,200 BTC and reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency.

Strategy’s stock has gained over 15% since the start of the year, and more than doubled in value over the past 12 months, outperforming the broader market despite recent volatility from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Bitcoin’s price has jumped 2.5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, pushing not just Strategy’s stock higher, but also boosting crypto mining and exchange-linked stocks.

This is the first time since early March that the apex cryptocurrency has climbed above $91,000.

Shares of Cipher Mining (CIFR) climbed more than 18%, while Terawulf (WULF) and Cleanspark (CLSK) gained 16% and 15%, respectively.

Riot Platforms (RIOT), which holds the third-largest Bitcoin reserve among public companies, rose more than 10%, alongside Bitfarms (BITF).

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares underperformed relatively, rising just 8% compared to its peers’ double-digit gains.

Crypto exchange platforms also moved in step. Coinbase Global (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD) stocks gained roughly 8% each amid renewed optimism across the digital asset space.

The surge in crypto came alongside a broader recovery in U.S. equities following Monday’s losses, which were driven in part by President Trump’s latest criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. His comments reignited concerns over central bank independence and the rate policy outlook.

