Stocktwits Poll: Retail Investors Bet RR Stock Will Have Most Upside In 2025 Among Robotics Players

Richtech Robotics lost nearly 59% of its market capitalization in the period, compared to SERV's nearly 28% loss and MBOT's 43% gain.

Stocktwits Poll: Retail Investors Bet RR Stock Will Have Most Upside In 2025 Among Robotics Players
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 1:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 1:11 AM IST

One of the greatest challenges retail investors face is figuring out which stock is undervalued and finding the right entry point to buy that stock. However, history shows that these are the points where investors falter most often.

Stocktwits recently conducted a poll asking users on the platform which stock in the robotics sector has the most upside in 2025. Of the three names—Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR), Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV), and Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)—retail investors chose to side with RR, which has witnessed the most downside over the last year.

RR poll and results.png

Richtech Robotics lost nearly 59% of its market capitalization during this period, compared to SERV's almost 28% loss and MBOT's 43% gain.

Even from a year-to-date perspective, RR stock has gained just about 14%, SERV has risen over 27%, and MBOT has increased over 80%. This leaves more room for RR to pare its losses after last year’s disappointing performance.

Interestingly, it appears retail investors are betting on the stock that seems to be undervalued due to its price movement. The question is whether a significant decline in stock price indicates an equally lucrative potential for a reversion to the mean or a persisting weakness in the fundamentals.

Another notable metric appears to be the short interest on these stocks. According to KoyFin, RR has the lowest short interest among the three names of about 3.1% while MBOT has a short interest of about 3.4% and SERV has a short interest of about 5.7%. Although the numbers do not seem significant, the needle still points toward RR as the best choice.

Investor perception, too, is a crucial deciding factor. While MBOT stock appears to be the least undervalued of the three stocks, SERV shares have drawn some negative reactions recently. The company announced $80 million worth of direct offering, drawing negative reactions from investors.

This development also favors RR as the stock with the most upside this year.

However, markets never cease to surprise, and with 2025 just two weeks old, investors will have plenty of time to assess how the evolving macro picture affected these companies' fundamentals.

It will also be interesting to analyze whether the much-talked-about mean reversion worked for RR stock.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PG&E Stock Sinks To 6-Month Low As LA Wildfires Likely Among California’s Costliest, But Retail Shows No Panic

PG&E Stock Sinks To 6-Month Low As LA Wildfires Likely Among California’s Costliest, But Retail Shows No Panic

Cancer Drug Maker Iovance Tumbles Toward Worst Week Since November, But Retail Feels Macro Selloff Overblown

Cancer Drug Maker Iovance Tumbles Toward Worst Week Since November, But Retail Feels Macro Selloff Overblown

Global Business Travel Group Stock Falls On DOJ’s Lawsuit To Block Acquisition Of CWT Holdings

Global Business Travel Group Stock Falls On DOJ’s Lawsuit To Block Acquisition Of CWT Holdings

Snowflake Stock Climbs on Barclays Upgrade, But Retail Stays Skeptical

Snowflake Stock Climbs on Barclays Upgrade, But Retail Stays Skeptical

Critical Metals Stock Skyrockets As Barclays Increases Holdings By 3X: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Critical Metals Stock Skyrockets As Barclays Increases Holdings By 3X: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

PG&E Stock Sinks To 6-Month Low As LA Wildfires Likely Among California’s Costliest, But Retail Shows No Panic

PG&E Stock Sinks To 6-Month Low As LA Wildfires Likely Among California’s Costliest, But Retail Shows No Panic

Cancer Drug Maker Iovance Tumbles Toward Worst Week Since November, But Retail Feels Macro Selloff Overblown

Cancer Drug Maker Iovance Tumbles Toward Worst Week Since November, But Retail Feels Macro Selloff Overblown

Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti: City temperature to DROP, hills to see RAIN, SNOW; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update for Makar Sankranti: City temperature to DROP, hills to see RAIN, SNOW; Check

Global Business Travel Group Stock Falls On DOJ’s Lawsuit To Block Acquisition Of CWT Holdings

Global Business Travel Group Stock Falls On DOJ’s Lawsuit To Block Acquisition Of CWT Holdings

Snowflake Stock Climbs on Barclays Upgrade, But Retail Stays Skeptical

Snowflake Stock Climbs on Barclays Upgrade, But Retail Stays Skeptical

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon