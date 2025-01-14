Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

Sixty-four percent of the poll participants have sided with JPMorgan, while 18% believe Goldman Sachs will see the strongest reaction following the earnings release.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

Six large U.S. banks will be reporting their quarterly earnings this week. Interestingly, most retail investors who participated in a Stocktwits poll believe JPMorgan Chase shares will have the strongest earnings reaction this quarter among large banks.

Screenshot 2025-01-14 at 8.07.48 AM.png

JPMorgan is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.03 on revenue of $41.58 billion, according to FinChat. According to Stocktwits data, the lender has topped Wall Street expectations in the last three quarters.

The lender saw optimistic take from analysts ahead of earnings. Morgan Stanley expects the lender to report above-consensus earnings, supported by higher fee income, lower share count, higher NII, lower provision, and lower expenses.

The brokerage sees JPMorgan benefiting from the ongoing capital markets, with investment banking revenues up 47% year-over-year (YoY) and strong trading growth of 16% YoY.

Retail sentiment, too, is favoring the stock. The sentiment meter on Stocktwits continues to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (67/100) this week, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

JPM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:51 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits JPM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:51 a.m. ET on Jan. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user noted that JPM stock’s spike impacted other bank shares during the third quarter.  

Another attributed it to CEO Jamie Dimon.

However, one user expressed skepticism about bank stocks’ valuation.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.29 on revenue of $12.46 billion. Stocktwits data shows that Goldman Sachs has topped Wall Street earnings expectations in the last four quarters.

The bank’s stock trading and investment banking operations drove its third-quarter earnings, with profits soaring 45% year-over-year. Investors will watch how these operations performed during the fourth quarter and for any management remarks about 2025 prospects.

JPM shares have gained over 45% over the past year, while Goldman Sachs shares have risen nearly 48% in the period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

