Southwest Airlines Announces Sale, Leaseback Of Boeing Aircraft: Retail Sentiment Remains Positive

Meanwhile, UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz raised the firm's price target on Southwest to $29 from $27 while keeping a ‘Sell’ rating, according to TheFly.

Southwest Airlines Announces Sale, Leaseback Of Boeing Aircraft: Retail Sentiment Remains Positive
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:03 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:03 AM IST

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), on Tuesday, announced the sale and leaseback of 36 Boeing 737-800 aircraft which will be owned and leased to the firm by Incline Aviation III, the third in BBAM's flagship aviation investment fund series.

BBAM is an aircraft lessor that provides fleet and financing solutions to over 100 airline customers in more than 50 countries.

Southwest Airlines CFO Tammy Romo said the transaction is part of the firm’s 'Southwest. Even Better.' transformational plan, which was introduced in September.

“By opportunistically monetizing surplus value from a portion of our existing all-Boeing 737 fleet, Southwest is generating significant cash to drive fleet modernization and offset capital expenditures in support of our capital allocation strategy,” Romo said.

Southwest indicated in an SEC filing that it completed the sale-leaseback of 35 aircraft in late December 2024. The company received gross proceeds of $871 million and expects to record realized gains of $92 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the sale-leaseback of these 35 aircraft, it said.

“Transaction proceeds generated from the fleet strategy initiative, as well as excess cash from the balance sheet, are expected to be used in support of the company's capital allocation strategy, which includes funding future fleet modernization and providing shareholder returns,” it said.

Meanwhile, UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz raised the firm's price target on Southwest to $29 from $27 while keeping a ‘Sell’ rating, according to TheFly. The brokerage said it is likely that airlines will report a strong fourth quarter.

At the same time, Bernstein analyst David Vernon raised the firm's price target on the stock to $34 from $33 while keeping a ‘Market Perform’ rating.

Despite the development, Southwest shares traded over 3% lower on Tuesday afternoon. However, retail investors chose to ignore the decline in stock price, with the sentiment meter continuing to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (55/100), albeit with a lower score.

LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:29 p.m. ET on Jan. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:29 p.m. ET on Jan. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Notably, Southwest Airlines shares have gained over 12% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

Micron Stock Extends Rally On Pure Storage Partnership Amid Trump’s $20B US Data Center Push: Retail Bullish On Hyperscaler Ambitions

Micron Stock Extends Rally On Pure Storage Partnership Amid Trump’s $20B US Data Center Push: Retail Bullish On Hyperscaler Ambitions

Palantir Stock Plunges To 2-Week Lows Following Insider Selling: One-Third Of Retail Says They Are ‘Long And Holding Strong’

Palantir Stock Plunges To 2-Week Lows Following Insider Selling: One-Third Of Retail Says They Are ‘Long And Holding Strong’

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Recent Stories

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

NXP Semiconductors Stock Rallies On $625M TTTech Auto Acquisition To Strengthen Automotive Play: Retail Sentiment Spikes

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

XTI Aerospace Skyrockets On Share Consolidation Plan: Retail Says Fasten Your Seatbelts

Micron Stock Extends Rally On Pure Storage Partnership Amid Trump’s $20B US Data Center Push: Retail Bullish On Hyperscaler Ambitions

Micron Stock Extends Rally On Pure Storage Partnership Amid Trump’s $20B US Data Center Push: Retail Bullish On Hyperscaler Ambitions

Palantir Stock Plunges To 2-Week Lows Following Insider Selling: One-Third Of Retail Says They Are ‘Long And Holding Strong’

Palantir Stock Plunges To 2-Week Lows Following Insider Selling: One-Third Of Retail Says They Are ‘Long And Holding Strong’

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Meta Stock Dips After Social-Media Giant Appoints Trump Ally Dana White As Director, Ends 3rd Party Fact-Checking, But Retail Turns Upbeat

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon