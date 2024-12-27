Soundhound AI Stock Up Over 1,000% YTD: Will It Hit Most Bullish Retail Price Projections?

The market now looks forward to the Jan. 7-10 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where SoundHound AI will showcase its first-of-its-kind voice AI for automotive.

Soundhound AI Stock Up Over 1,000% YTD: Will It Hit Most Bullish Retail Price Projections?
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Hot artificial intelligence (AI) stock SoundHound, Inc. (SOUN) has gained 1,043% this year, and retail sentiment toward the stock has dimmed amid the stretched valuation. 

Shares of SoundHound AI ended Thursday’s session 19.71% higher at $24.23.

A Stocktwits poll, which sought retailers’ views on where the stock would end the year, produced mixed responses. With 6,400 responses polled and four days left for the poll to end, 30% said the stock would end in the $20-$25 range.

Twenty-five percent said the stock will break out of the psychological barrier of $30,  27% expect it to close below 27% and 18% are eyeing a  $25-$30 price range for the year. 

Sentiment toward the stock has waned significantly since the start of the year. From the ‘bullish’ sentiment that prevailed a year ago and three months back, the retail mood worsened to ‘neutral’ a month ago. It deteriorated further to ‘bearish’ a day ago and has stayed the same.

soun-sentiment.png SOUN sentiment and message volume December 27, 2024, premarket as of 5:34 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Message volume has perked up to ‘high,’ and the participation ratio, which measures the number of unique user accounts posting on a stream to the total messages on the stream, remains ‘high,’ signaling a wide retail investor involvement.

SoundHound AI, a conversational AI company headquartered in San Diego, California, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the gravitation toward AI stocks following Donald Trump’s reelection. The company also announced a few deals for deploying its voice AI products at fast-casual taco chain Torchy’s Taco and Church’s Texas Chicken. 

The market now looks forward to the Jan. 7-10 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it will showcase its first-of-its-kind voice AI for automotive.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects Soundound AI to leverage its partnership with Nvidia Corp. ($NVDA) to bring voice-generative AI to the edge without cloud connectivity. He said the company will likely demo this at the CES 2025. 

Ives has an ‘Outperform’ rating on SoundHound AI shares with a $22 price target. 

With the stock trading above most analysts’ price targets, a Stocktwits watcher recommended taking profits.

Another expressed worries about company insiders flooding the market with more shares.

SoundHound AI slipped 1.03% in premarket trading to $23.98 as of 5:34 a.m. ET

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Exicure Stock Surges On Blood Cancer Portfolio Acquisition Plans, Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail Exuberant

Exicure Stock Surges On Blood Cancer Portfolio Acquisition Plans, Regaining Nasdaq Compliance: Retail Exuberant

5 Media & Entertainment And Communication Services Stocks That Gained Massive Retail Following On Stocktwits in 2024

5 Media & Entertainment And Communication Services Stocks That Gained Massive Retail Following On Stocktwits in 2024

Super Micro vs. Palantir: Contrasting Tales of 2 AI Retail Darlings

Super Micro vs. Palantir: Contrasting Tales of 2 AI Retail Darlings

Recent Stories

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment dmn

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

BREAKING: 'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh shk

'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh in moving tribute

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon