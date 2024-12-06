SoundHound AI Stock Jumps To Over 2-Year High As Voice AI Ordering Goes Live At Torchy’s Tacos: Retail Relishes

SoundHound AI said its smart ordering product has been trained on the entirety of Torchy’s Tacos menu.

SoundHound AI, Inc. shares rose to their highest level since their post-initial public offering highs hit in May 2022 after the voice and conversational artificial intelligence solutions provider announced a customer win.

Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound AI announced that fast-casual taco chain Torchy’s Taco has begun to roll out its advanced voice AI smart ordering product. The product is now live at all 130 Torchy’s locations.

“Customers simply speak naturally as they would to another person, and the system will recognize orders instantly and accurately,” it said.

The voice AI ordering can manage 100% of incoming calls, including handling multiple calls and orders simultaneously. It can also answer common questions about menu items, specials, store hours, and allergen information, among other things.

James Hom, Chief Product Officer of SoundHound AI, “As we continue to scale our AI-powered restaurant solutions, we have seen the impact they have in redefining how restaurants engage with their customers, adding an entirely new layer of convenience and efficiency.”

Sentiment toward SoundHound AI stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) on Stocktwits, up from a ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume also improved to ‘extremely high.’

The stock was among the top five trending ticker on Stocktwits.

A Stocktwits user saw immense potential for the company and said adoption will be great for years to come.

At last check, SoundHound AI stock was soaring 27.98% to $12.99, slightly off the day’s high of $13.73. The stock has tacked on nearly 380% this year.

