Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) announced on Wednesday a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for a potential reverse takeover (RTO) with a private U.S. firm building Nvidia-powered AI supercomputing centers.

The move marks a strategic pivot for the rugged mobile device company as it looks to capitalize on the surging demand for high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

After the news, Sonim stock traded over 19% higher in Wednesday morning trade.

The prospective merger partner operates a fleet of proprietary AI-focused data centers and is developing advanced computing hubs designed to meet the growing demands of generative AI technologies.

As outlined in the proposed agreement, shareholders of the AI infrastructure company would control a majority interest in the combined organization, while Sonim investors would retain equity worth approximately $17.5 million.

The unidentified AI firm, estimated to be worth roughly $300 million after the merger, aims to scale its business by rolling out thousands of GPUs in 2025.

This hardware will power its ‘High-Performance Computing as a Service’ (HPCaaS) offering, catering to companies looking to adopt AI-powered solutions. The broader objective is to fulfill rising demand for what industry experts describe as the next essential utility – Intelligence as a Service.

After the merger, the unified company plans to keep its Nasdaq listing and rebrand with a new name and ticker symbol.

Market forecasts project AI-focused high-performance computing infrastructure to grow at a 33% annual clip through 2030.

Analysts expect AI to account for as much as 70% of total computing demand in that timeframe. Investment in global AI infrastructure could top $200 billion by 2028.

Sonim’s proposed shift follows its earlier announcement to divest most of its operational assets for $15 million plus up to $5 million in earn-outs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Sonim Technologies improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day, with the message volume turning to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in the last 24 hours.

SONM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10.50 a.m. ET on Jun.25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Sonim Technologies' stock has lost over 56% year-to-date and over 86% in the last 12 months.

