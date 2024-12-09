SoFi Stock Slides After BofA Downgrade Over Valuation Concerns: Retail Goes Contrarian

BofA reportedly downgraded SoFi Technologies to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’ while keeping the price target unchanged at $12.

SoFi Stock Slides After BofA Downgrade Over Valuation Concerns: Retail Goes Contrarian
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 10:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Shares of fintech firm SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) fell over 3% on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock citing valuation concerns.

BofA reportedly downgraded SoFi Technologies to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’ while keeping the price target unchanged at $12.

The brokerage noted that the stock is up 120% in the last three months, partly due to Trump’s victory in the US presidential election and favorable third-quarter results.

Indeed, SoFi reported strong financials during the third quarter, registering a 25% rise in net interest income to $431 million and a 38% jump in non-interest income to $266.11 million.

Net income for the quarter stood at $60.75 million compared to a net loss of $266.68 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The management also raised its full-year guidance, expecting to deliver adjusted net revenue of $2.535 to $2.550 billion, $85 million higher than the prior guidance range of $2.43 to $2.47 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $640 to $645 million, above prior guidance of $605 to $615 million.

Meanwhile, BofA also indicated that although recent execution was "solid," valuation is ahead of the firm’s fundamentals after the surge in stock price.

Despite the downgrade, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched higher into the ‘neutral’ territory (53/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

SOFI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 9, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SOFI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 9, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

However, retail chatter on Stocktwits mainly indicated positive takes on the stock.

SoFi shares have outperformed the benchmark U.S. indices, having gained over 60% on a year-to-date basis.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Revance Therapeutics Stock Plummets To 4-Month Low As Crown Labs Halves Takeover Offer: Retail Fumes

Revance Therapeutics Stock Plummets To 4-Month Low As Crown Labs Halves Takeover Offer: Retail Fumes

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Recent Stories

Revance Therapeutics Stock Plummets To 4-Month Low As Crown Labs Halves Takeover Offer: Retail Fumes

Revance Therapeutics Stock Plummets To 4-Month Low As Crown Labs Halves Takeover Offer: Retail Fumes

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon