Snowflake Gets Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To 'Optimistic' AI Growth In 2025: Retail's Not Sold Yet

Snowflake will post its Q4 results on Feb. 26 during after-market hours. Wall Street estimates peg its earnings per share (EPS) at $0.18, while revenue is estimated at $956.13 million.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock received multiple price target hikes ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, with analysts underscoring “optimistic” growth prospects for the company thanks to demand for artificial intelligence (AI) use cases.

According to The Fly, TD Cowen and Jefferies analysts hiked their Snowflake stock price targets.

TD Cowen's price target is $210, up from $190, and the brokerage maintains its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Analysts at Jefferies also maintained their ‘Buy’ rating and hiked their price target to $220 from $200.

Jefferies pointed to “healthy demand” in Q4, leading to “optimistic” contributions in 2025, with growth led by AI offerings. It has a word of caution for Q4, pointing to rising competition.

While they are confident of a “re-acceleration,” the brokerage said fiscal year 2026 guidance remains a “near-term hurdle” for the company.

Analysts at TD Cowen focused on stable consumption trends during Q4 and underscored their bullish outlook for the stock, stating that they observed emerging AI tailwinds.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Snowflake disagreed with analysts' bullish thesis — it hovered in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory, pointing to caution among investors.

SNOW sentiment and message volume February 24, 2025, as of 1 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, one user expressed optimism, stating that Snowflake’s earnings will be the “surprise” of this week.

Snowflake’s stock has gained nearly 51% in the last six months.

