synopsis
Artificial intelligence (AI) data cloud company Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW) announced Monday that it intends to acquire database startup Crunchy Data to provide a comprehensive data and AI platform to its customers.
The announcement was made at “Snowflake Summit 2025,” the company’s annual user conference.
According to a CNBC report, the deal is valued at about $250 million.
Crunchy Data, is a provider of open source Postgres technology and products, with the PostgreSQL being a popular enterprise-grade database among developers.
The acquisition will bring AI-ready “Snowflake Postgres” to the AI Data Cloud, providing “uncompromising governance, security and operational standards essential for building and running mission-critical AI applications.”
Vivek Raghunathan, SVP of Engineering at Snowflake, said, “We’re tackling a massive $350 billion market opportunity and a real need for our customers to bring Postgres to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”
The company expects to make Snowflake Postgres available in private preview soon.
Crunchy Data co-founder Paul Laurence said, “We’re excited to join forces with Snowflake to provide their customers who already rely on Postgres the ability to run mission-critical regulated workloads with increased confidence and security on the Snowflake platform.”
Last month, peer Databricks, a privately held company, announced a nearly $1 billion deal to buy Neon, whose software is also based on PostgreSQL.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Snowflake stock was ‘bearish’ (44/100) by late Monday, and the message volume was ‘low.’
One watcher pointed to the relative strength index (RSI) for Snowflake stock, which is in overbought territory, and recommended shorting the stock.
However, a user who commented on the Crunchy Data deal said they were bullish on the stock.
Snowflake stock is up 36% so far this year, and the rally’s momentum intensified after the company’s quarterly results were released in late May.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<