Specs will offer spatial computing, AI features, and real-world overlays powered by integrations with OpenAI and Google Cloud’s Gemini.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has introduced its most ambitious wearable yet at Augmented World Expo 2025, announcing the upcoming launch of "Specs," a lightweight augmented reality headset slated for public release in 2026.

These advanced glasses, described as wearable computers, feature transparent lenses and are designed to blend digital overlays with the real world seamlessly.

Set for release in 2026, the latest Specs model builds on Snap’s history of augmented reality developments, featuring innovations such as spatial computing, AI-powered interaction, and shared digital experiences.

Snap said the device will serve as a portable computing tool for tasks such as media consumption, internet browsing, and contextual assistance through AR.

Specs runs on the newly enhanced Snap OS, now equipped with advanced capabilities for integrations with OpenAI and Google Cloud’s Gemini.

These upgrades enable developers to build responsive Lenses that react instantly to a user's visual, verbal, or auditory inputs.

Use cases range from translation tools for travelers to step-by-step cooking assistants to interactive games.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the extraordinary progress in artificial intelligence and augmented reality that is enabling new, human-centered computing experiences,” said co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

“We believe Specs are the most advanced personal computer in the world, and we can’t wait for you to see for yourself.”

Snap rolled out new application programming interfaces (APIs) to boost AR capabilities, including tools for 3D object placement, real-time speech transcription, and dynamic content creation.

It also launched features to support location-based AR and is partnering with Niantic to improve spatial mapping.

In the first quarter of 2025, Snap’s revenue climbed 14% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.36 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.34 billion, as per Finchat data. Daily active users increased by 9% year-over-year (YoY) to 460 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Snap remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

SNAP's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:00 p.m. ET on Jun.10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user anticipates the new product launch to boost the stock.

Another user expects the shares to hit $9 by Friday.

Snap stock has lost over 21% in 2025 and over 44% in the last 12 months.

