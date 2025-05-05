Mobileye’s reaffirmed outlook drew analyst support, but retail sentiment remained deeply bearish despite the stock’s rebound.

Short interest in Mobileye Global declined sharply this week following the company’s in-line first-quarter earnings and reaffirmed 2025 outlook, though retail sentiment remained in “extremely bearish” territory.

According to Ortex data compiled by The Fly, short interest dropped from 26.4% to 22.5% of Mobileye’s free float — the lowest since early February — after peaking at 27.5% in mid-March.

Shares of the Israeli autonomous driving technology firm have rallied 35% from April 21 lows, with an 8% jump on April 24 after Mobileye forecast second-quarter revenue growth and confirmed it would avoid direct exposure to new U.S. tariffs.

The pullback came as Mobileye posted Q1 revenue of $438 million, and forecast second-quarter revenue to rise 7% year-over-year.

Loss per share narrowed to $0.13 from $0.27 a year earlier. Mobileye also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, projecting $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion.

On a post-earnings call, CFO Moran Shemesh said Mobileye’s supply chain, where customers act as importers, would insulate it from direct tariff costs.

However, management warned of indirect risk if global vehicle production slows due to broader trade disruptions.

Retail investor sentiment has continued to sour.

Stocktwits sentiment data show a decline from 40 in mid-March to 28 this week on a 0–100 scale, pushing the stock into ‘extremely bearish’ territory despite short covering.

MBLY sentiment over the past three months. Source: Stocktwits.

Analysts broadly welcomed the results and guidance. UBS raised its price target to $15 from $14 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, saying results were essentially in line.

Baird lifted its target to $18 from $17 and reiterated an ‘Outperform’ rating, citing encouraging updates.

TD Cowen also raised its target to $18 from $15 with a 'Buy’ rating, saying the beat/raise alongside a cautious tone struck the right balance in a volatile environment.

According to Koyfin, Mobileye is covered by 28 analysts: 15 rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ 12 ‘Hold,’ and one ‘Strong Sell,’ with an average rating of 3.93 out of 5.

Mobileye shares have fallen 27% so far this year.

