The analyst believes a sustained move above ₹430 could trigger the next leg of the rally.

Latent View Analytics shares are showing signs of a potential short-term rally, supported by favorable technical indicators and a well-defined trading range, according to SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak.

Pathak observed that the stock is currently just above its 9-week exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹406.62, which is acting as a near-term resistance. However, the stock remains poised for a breakout.

At the time of writing, the shares were up 2.36% at ₹408.5.

The stock has been consolidating in a well-defined range, with resistance seen around ₹430 and a firm support established near ₹290, Pathak added.

This range has provided clear trading signals in the past, and a fresh accumulation zone has emerged between ₹350–₹360, an area where buying interest has been strong historically.

The Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently oversold, indicating a possible bullish reversal in the near term.

A sustained move above ₹430 could act as a breakout trigger, opening the path for significant upside in the short run, he added.

Pathak set the first target price at ₹525 for Latent View, the second at ₹580 and the third at ₹645, but warned that while the setup looks bullish, traders should be cautious of a breakdown below ₹290, which would invalidate the current trend and potentially lead to further downside.

The company posted solid March-quarter results with net profit rising 18.4% year-on-year to ₹53.5 crore, and revenue surging 35.3% to ₹232 crore.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ a day ago.

Latent View Analytics sentiment and message volume as of June 17 | Source: Stocktwits

Latent View Analytics shares have shed 16.6% year-to-date (YTD).

