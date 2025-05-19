Evercore ISI has added the stock to its Tactical Outperform list.

Investment advisor Evercore ISI has added Dollar General Corp (DG) to its "Outperform Tactical and Action Positioning Call List," sending the company's shares up 6% on Thursday.

The list is a curated selection of stocks Evercore believes are poised for near-term outperformance due to specific catalysts. These tactical calls are distinct from the analyst's standard long-term ratings and are intended to highlight short-term trading opportunities.

Evercore said the discount retailer's Q1 earnings release and likely guidance update should "keep the stock grinding higher," according to the gist of its investor note posted on The Fly.

The research firm has an ‘In Line’ rating and $100 price target on Dollar General shares, which represents a 7.5% upside from the last close.

The U.S. and China recently held talks and agreed to a simultaneous reduction in tariffs — a pivotal development that retailers believe will ease earlier concerns over rising prices and weakening consumer demand.

Last week, Bernstein and Guggenheim raised their price targets on Dollar General.

In a challenging year marked by frequent policy shifts that raised economic uncertainty, Dollar General has been less affected in its peer group on expectations that consumers will continue to spend on essential items and hunt for value deals.

The company is also benefiting from an expansion strategy. Earlier this year, it topped 20,000 locations, making it the largest chain in the US.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was, however, 'bearish.'

Dollar General will report quarterly earnings on June 3. Its stock is up 22.7% this year.

According to Koyfin, 19 of 30 analysts rate the stock ‘hold’ and 11 rate it ‘buy’ or higher. Their average price target is $92.28.

