Sherwin-Williams Stock Climbs Despite Mixed Q4 Results, Disappointing 2025 Outlook: Retail Remains Bullish

Sherwin-Williams' Q4 results showed strength in residential repaint and packaging, but overall demand remains uneven heading into 2025.

| First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:18 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:18 AM IST

Sherwin-Williams Co.’s (SHW) stock climbed over 2% on Thursday morning after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations, offsetting its revenue miss and soft guidance for 2025.

The Cleveland-based paint and coatings maker, which joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average in November, posted net income of $480.1 million, up from $356.2 million a year earlier. 

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.09, narrowly beating Wall Street’s estimate of $2.06, according to Stocktwits data.

Revenue rose 0.9% to $5.297 billion, falling short of the $5.319 billion expected by analysts. 

CEO Heidi G. Petz attributed the weaker sales to “continued demand choppiness” across key markets, though she noted resilience in some business segments.

"In our architectural business, residential repaint significantly outgrew the market, increasing by a high-single-digit percentage as we continued to see a return on prior growth investments," Petz said. 

She also highlighted above-market gains in new residential sales and double-digit growth in the packaging segment.

Screenshot 2025-01-30 125449.png Sherwin Williams Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.30 as of 12:50 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment remained ‘bullish’, but chatter remained at ‘low’ levels as earnings failed to excite retail users. 

Sherwin-Williams issued a cautious outlook for 2025. 

The company expects first-quarter sales to be up or down by a low-single-digit percentage, while full-year sales are projected to rise modestly in the low-single-digit range. 

The firm expects adjusted EPS between $11.65 and $12.05.

Sherwin-Williams stock has gained 17% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: IBM Stock Soars To Record High, Poised For Best Day In Over Half A Century: Retail Bullish As BMO Sees More Upside

 

