The robots are integrated into the Uber Eats app, and customers who order from participating local restaurants such as Rreal Tacos and Ponko Chicken may have their next meal delivered by a Serve robot.

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) on Thursday announced the launch of its autonomous sidewalk delivery service in the Atlanta metro area, sending shares of the company up 5% in the pre-market session.

The company previously launched its services successfully in Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas–Fort Worth as part of its ongoing collaboration with Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Uber Eats platform.

The robots are integrated into the Uber Eats app, and customers who order from participating local restaurants such as Rreal Tacos and Ponko Chicken may have their next meal delivered by a Serve robot. Serve’s national delivery partnership with Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) restaurant chain will also extend to Atlanta.

Serve CEO Ali Kashani said that Atlanta is the next step to the company's planned nationwide expansion as it is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the Southeast.

Serve said that it has established constructive relationships with local stakeholders to ensure a seamless rollout. Serve’s growth will generate new employment opportunities in operations and maintenance and help stimulate the local economy, it added.

The company aims to deploy 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025, primarily through its partnership with Uber Eats. Additional U.S. markets are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Serve was spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company and has since completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners, including Uber Eats and 7-Eleven.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Serve stayed unchanged within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

SERV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:35 a.m. ET on June 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

SERV stock is down by 24% this year but up by more than 462% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<