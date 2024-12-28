SEALSQ Stock Hits Fresh 2-Year High On Regaining Compliance, Launch Of Innovation Hub: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

A Stocktwits poll shows that most retail investors are either holding onto the stock for the long haul or buying the dips aggressively.

First Published Dec 28, 2024, 12:21 AM IST

Shares of SEALSQ (LAES) were up 4% in mid-day trade on Friday after hitting a fresh two-year high of $11 earlier in the day after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The compliance was met after the stock maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days, from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, 2024.

The semiconductor and post-quantum technology provider also announced the launch of its SEALQUANTUM.com Lab described as “a state-of-the-art research and innovation hub dedicated to supporting organizations in transitioning to quantum-safe encryption.” 

“Our SEALQUANTUM.com Lab is more than just a platform; it's a commitment to future-proofing our clients' security. By combining cutting-edge research with actionable tools, we're empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of quantum cryptography with confidence," said CEO Carlos Moreira in a statement.

According to an ongoing poll on Stocktwits, most retail investors are holding the stock for the long haul, while others a buying the dips – both looking at further upside on the stock.

However, around 20% of the respondents are cautious about the recent surge in SEALSQ’s price and choose to avoid it until the heat cools off.

Screenshot 2024-12-27 120536.png

One user correctly predicted that the stock would reach double-digits on Friday.

Others are holding on until at least the SpaceX launched scheduled for Jan. 15. 

The WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) subsidiary has been among the most popular stocks on Stocktwits this year.

At last check, the stock was among the top trending tickers on the platform.

Over the last 365 days, the stock has seen its watcher spike by 1,371% and message volumes have jumped 4,792%.

So far this year the stock has gained 667%, outperforming the wider semiconductor sector.

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

