SEALSQ Sparks Retail Interest With Quantum-Resistant Security Tech Demo At Davos 2025

The company said it has developed a solution in collaboration with WISeSat to execute secure blockchain transactions from space.

SEALSQ Sparks Retail Interest With Quantum-Resistant Security Tech Demo At Davos 2025
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:59 PM IST

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) caught the attention of retail investors on Wednesday morning with plans to demonstrate its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) secure hardware at Davos 2025.

SEALSQ said it has developed a solution in collaboration with WISeSat to execute secure blockchain transactions from space. 

The company says it has the dual effect of not only securing transactions but also demonstrating that space-based applications can be scaled at a time when quantum computing is beginning to go mainstream.

PQC refers to security measures that are secure against attacks from quantum computers. The effectiveness of existing cryptographic measures, such as SHA-256, RSA, and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), has increasingly been a subject of debate as quantum computers get more powerful each year.

Chinese researchers using D-Wave Systems (QBTS) have already broken RSA encryption, sparking security concerns.

That makes PQC all the more important now, and SEALSQ will demonstrate what it calls the world’s first PQC-optimized secure hardware at Davos today.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘bullish’ (57/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while message volume also witnessed a rise.

LAES retail sentiment LAES sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 9:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the SEALSQ stock will go “parabolic” thanks to the company’s AI infrastructure.

Another user thinks SEALSQ stock will break out after D-Wave stock witnessed a similar move.

SEALSQ stock price has gained over 580% over the past six months. Since the beginning of December till date, it has multiplied a whopping 12 times.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Halliburton Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss, Retail Sentiment Dampens

Halliburton Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss, Retail Sentiment Dampens

Rivian's Price-Target Lift Fails To Excite Retail Traders Amid Trump-Driven Uncertainty

Rivian's Price-Target Lift Fails To Excite Retail Traders Amid Trump-Driven Uncertainty

Seagate Stock Soars To 3-Month High On Q2 Beat: Retail Stays Bullish

Seagate Stock Soars To 3-Month High On Q2 Beat: Retail Stays Bullish

Celestica Stock Surges As Board Member Steps Down Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Celestica Stock Surges As Board Member Steps Down Ahead Of Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Ally Financial Stock Soars Pre-Market As Q4 Net Income More Than Doubles: Retail’s Exuberant

Ally Financial Stock Soars Pre-Market As Q4 Net Income More Than Doubles: Retail’s Exuberant

Recent Stories

Halliburton Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss, Retail Sentiment Dampens

Halliburton Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss, Retail Sentiment Dampens

Rivian's Price-Target Lift Fails To Excite Retail Traders Amid Trump-Driven Uncertainty

Rivian's Price-Target Lift Fails To Excite Retail Traders Amid Trump-Driven Uncertainty

Finalise Ukraine deal or face tariffs, sanctions: Trump's BIG warning for Russia's Putin; read post snt

Finalise Ukraine deal or face tariffs, sanctions: Trump's BIG warning for Russia's Putin; read post

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Samson left Atkinson in tatters as India batter smashes 22 runs in an over (WATCH) hrd

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Samson left Atkinson in tatters as India batter smashes 22 runs in an over (WATCH)

Seagate Stock Soars To 3-Month High On Q2 Beat: Retail Stays Bullish

Seagate Stock Soars To 3-Month High On Q2 Beat: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon
What's Known About MYSTERIOUS Deaths in Jammu & Kashmir? 17 Dead from 3 Families

What's Known About MYSTERIOUS Deaths in Jammu & Kashmir? 17 Dead from 3 Families

Video Icon
Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Video Icon