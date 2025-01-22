SEALSQ Sparks Retail Interest With Quantum-Resistant Security Tech Demo At Davos 2025

The company said it has developed a solution in collaboration with WISeSat to execute secure blockchain transactions from space.

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) caught the attention of retail investors on Wednesday morning with plans to demonstrate its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) secure hardware at Davos 2025.

The company says it has the dual effect of not only securing transactions but also demonstrating that space-based applications can be scaled at a time when quantum computing is beginning to go mainstream.

PQC refers to security measures that are secure against attacks from quantum computers. The effectiveness of existing cryptographic measures, such as SHA-256, RSA, and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), has increasingly been a subject of debate as quantum computers get more powerful each year.

Chinese researchers using D-Wave Systems (QBTS) have already broken RSA encryption, sparking security concerns.

That makes PQC all the more important now, and SEALSQ will demonstrate what it calls the world’s first PQC-optimized secure hardware at Davos today.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘bullish’ (57/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while message volume also witnessed a rise.

LAES sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 9:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the SEALSQ stock will go “parabolic” thanks to the company’s AI infrastructure.

Another user thinks SEALSQ stock will break out after D-Wave stock witnessed a similar move.

SEALSQ stock price has gained over 580% over the past six months. Since the beginning of December till date, it has multiplied a whopping 12 times.

