Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Slips On Termination of Pfizer Collaboration: Retail’s Cautious

Sangamo intends to explore all options to advance the program,

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics ($SGMO) came under pressure in Monday’s after-hours trading session after the termination of the company’s collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. ($PFE) related to its hemophilia A gene therapy product, spiking retail chatter.

Sangamo said it will gain development and commercialization rights to “giroctocogene fitelparvovec,” an investigational gene therapy product candidate for treating adults with ‘moderately severe’ to ‘severe hemophilia’ A that it co-developed with and licensed to Pfizer.

Sangamo intends to explore all options to advance the program, including seeking a potential new collaboration partner, the company said in a statement.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Message volumes climbed to ‘extremely high’ zone from ‘low’ in the same period.

SGMO sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 31 as of 4:30 am ET

Meanwhile, Barclays kept an ‘Overweight’ rating with a $9 price target, saying that while Pfizer's (PFE) decision came as a big surprise given the prior comments of a Biologics License Application filing in early FY25, the stock move is "overdone," The Fly.com reported. A "limited valuation" was assigned to the HemoA program, said the report, citing the analyst.

Sangamo is due to report quarterly earnings in March. Wall Street expects the company to post loss per share of around $0.09 in Q4 on estimated revenue of about $8.8 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Sangamo stock is up 318% year-to-date.



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos