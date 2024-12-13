Salesforce Stock Snags An Upgrade On Abounding Optimism Over Automated AI Agent: Retail Holds Back

Morgan Stanley analyst said agent-based user interfaces represent a key catalyst to unlock the $150 billion GenAI opportunity for enterprise software companies over the next three years.

Customer relationship management software company Salesforce, Inc. ($CRM) is seeing increasing traction for its Agentforce among customers, partners and customers, said an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Agentforce is an autonomous application that provides specialized, always-on support to employees or customers. With Agentforce, agents can connect to any data source and use it in real time to plan, reason and evaluate.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss said agent-based user interfaces will likely become the primary method for commercial users accessing the broad capabilities of generative AI. “This represents a key catalyst to unlock the $150 billion GenAI opportunity we estimate for Enterprise Software emerging in the next three years,” he said.

In a note released late Thursday, KeyBanc’s Jackson Ader upgraded Salesforce shares from ‘Sector Weight’ to ‘Overweight’ with a $440 price target, TheFly reported. The new price target implies a roughly 23% upside from current levels.

The analyst said he is a fan of the agentic wave of AI compared to its copilot predecessor. He sees a real potential for Agentforce pull activity across Salesforce Clouds into its demand orbit.

The view echoes Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s statement in the company’s fiscal year 2025 third-quarter earnings release. “Agentforce, our complete AI system for enterprises built into the Salesforce Platform, is at the heart of a groundbreaking transformation,” he said.

CRM sentiment and message volume December 13, 2024, as of 1:18 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Notwithstanding sell side’s optimism, retail harbors a more guarded outlook toward the stock. On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock was ‘neutral’ (53/100), with message volume remaining ‘low.

Salesforce stock ended Thursday’s session up 0.90% at $358.03 and gained an incremental 1.67% in after-hours trading. The stock has advanced nearly 37% this year

