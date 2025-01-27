Safety Shot Stock Surges After Settlement With Bigger Capital: Retail Sentiment Up

The settlement paves the way for the company to move forward with its strategic initiatives.

Shares of Safety Shot Inc. ($SHOT) surged 5.6% on Friday after the wellness and dietary supplement company reached a settlement agreement with Bigger Capital LLC, reviving retail sentiment.

As part of the litigation settlement, Bigger Capital now has a participation right of up to 25% in future Safety Shot financings that will facilitate Safety Shot’s growth, according to a company statement. It also provides Safety Shot with access to capital and strategic guidance as it continues to execute its growth strategy, it added.

The statement clarified that "there are no agreements, commitments, or understandings between the company and Bigger Capital with respect to the terms of future financings or as to the level of participation, if any, with Bigger Capital.”

The settlement now paves the way for the company to move forward with its strategic initiatives, Safety Shot said, adding it plans to further expand its product portfolio, strengthen its distribution network, and pursue new opportunities in the rapidly growing wellness and functional beverage market.

“We are pleased to have reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “This settlement eliminates uncertainty and allows us to focus our resources on executing our growth strategy and delivering value to our shareholders.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago. Message volumes, however, were in the ‘low’ zone.

SHOT sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 27 as of 2:13 am ET

Safety Shot is a maker of a patented product that lowers blood alcohol content. In December the company said it expects a surge in revenue growth projected to exceed about 50% in Q4 2024 over Q3 of 2024.

Safety Shot stock is down 26% year-to-date.

