Sacks Parente Golf’s Retail Chatter Surges On Pricing of Public Offering

Sacks plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Sacks Parente Golf’s Retail Chatter Surges On Pricing of Public Offering
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Sacks Parente Golf Inc. ($SPGC) has seen a spike in retail chatter on Stocktwits following the pricing of a $8.5 million public offering earlier this week. The increased activity comes despite the company’s stock reaching a record low.

Sacks stock hit a new record low on Monday, closing at $0.28.  

Sacks Parente’s offering consisted of seven million common units, or pre-funded units, each consisting of one share of common stock or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock; one Series A common warrant to purchase one share common stock per warrant; and one Series B common warrant to purchase one share of common stock per warrant, the company said in a press release.

The public offering price per common unit was $1.20. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full, the statement added.

Sacks plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

In addition, Sacks granted Aegis Capital a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock representing up to 15% of its common stock, or up to 15% of the number of Series A Common Warrants, and up to 15% of the number of Series B Common Warrants, respectively, sold in the offering.

Message count among Stocktwits users has surged by 1,300% following the news, with a mixed take on the news.

Sacks Parente Golf makes golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories.

Its stock is down 95% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Webuy Stock Surges On Nvidia's AI Accelerator Program: Retail’s Bullish

Webuy Stock Surges On Nvidia's AI Accelerator Program: Retail’s Bullish

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Nvidia Stock Enters Correction Territory As U.S.-China Semiconductor War Heats Up: Wall Street and Retail Stay Bullish

Nvidia Stock Enters Correction Territory As U.S.-China Semiconductor War Heats Up: Wall Street and Retail Stay Bullish

DraftKings Stock Slips Over Tighter Regulatory Scrutiny, Reported Lawsuit: Retail’s Bearish

DraftKings Stock Slips Over Tighter Regulatory Scrutiny, Reported Lawsuit: Retail’s Bearish

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held shk

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH]

football Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation dmn

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs gcw

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon