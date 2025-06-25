By integrating Predibase’s tools, Rubrik seeks to eliminate bottlenecks caused by data access issues, high compute costs, and weak governance controls.

Rubrik Inc. (RBRK), a cybersecurity and data management company, revealed on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to acquire enterprise AI platform developer Predibase.

The move aims to streamline the deployment of generative AI applications and speed up the transition from testing to full-scale production across organizations.

After the announcement, Rubrik stock climbed 1% in Wednesday’s premarket session.

The acquisition unites Rubrik’s secure data lake and governance tools with Predibase’s flexible open-source AI models and advanced post-training optimization platform, creating a foundation for deploying AI at scale with enhanced security and cost-effectiveness.

The acquisition aligns with Rubrik’s broader strategy to simplify enterprise AI and address persistent barriers that hinder production rollout.

Research from Gartner indicates that over 50% of AI initiatives fail to reach production, often taking as long as eight months to do so. By integrating Predibase’s tools, Rubrik seeks to eliminate bottlenecks caused by data access issues, high compute costs, and weak governance controls.

According to Rubrik, the Predibase platform can reduce inference times while lowering operational expenses by as much as 80%.

Based in Palo Alto and supported by investors Greylock and Felicis, Predibase is known for its advanced technology that enables businesses to customize open-source models with low complexity efficiently.

Its platform features a high-performance inference engine and the LoRA eXchange, an open-source solution that tailors AI implementation for various teams without adding to infrastructure overhead.

Terms of the acquisition were not made public, and the transaction is pending standard regulatory approval and closing conditions. Rubrik held $283.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Rubrik remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

RBRK's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08.45 a.m. ET on Jun.25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Rubrik stock has gained over 37% year-to-date and nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<