RTX’s Collins Aerospace Gets US Navy Contract With $904M Earnings Potential: Retail Gets More Optimistic

RTX has been the sole provider of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) since 1985, and the new sole source contract follows an existing five-year Design Agent contract.

RTX’s Collins Aerospace Gets US Navy Contract With $904M Earnings Potential: Retail Gets More Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
| First Published Jan 29, 2025, 9:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Shares of RTX Corp (RTX) traded marginally in the green on Wednesday after the company disclosed that Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, has been awarded a follow-on contract with a potential value of up to $904 million over five years to continue developing the U.S. Navy's Cooperative Engagement Capability.

This system integrates sensors across surface, land, and air platforms to enable Integrated Fire Controls.

RTX has been the sole provider of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) since 1985, and the new sole source contract follows an existing five-year Design Agent contract.

Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager of C4I & Autonomy Solutions at Collins Aerospace, said the Cooperative Engagement Capability is a key enabler for supporting the Navy's expanding distributed maritime operations.

"The capabilities we've been developing for years are time-tested solutions that enable integrated fire controls across the Joint Services,” he said.

Recently, RTX reported a 9% growth in its fourth-quarter sales to $21.6 billion and a 19% surge in its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

For 2025, RTX expects adjusted sales of $83 billion - $84 billion, including 4% to 6% organic growth and adjusted EPS of $6.00-$6.15.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100) accompanied by high message volume.

RTX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:07 a.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RTX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:07 a.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail users on Stocktwits expect the shares to hit the $150 mark.

RTX shares have risen over 10% year-to-date and have surged nearly 42% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lam Research Stock Gains Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Expects 14% Revenue Upside: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Lam Research Stock Gains Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Expects 14% Revenue Upside: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Otis Worldwide Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Profit Disappoint Wall Street: Retail’s Still Bullish

Otis Worldwide Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Profit Disappoint Wall Street: Retail’s Still Bullish

IBM Stock Inches Up Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Despite Cautious Analyst Outlook: Retail Remains Uncertain

IBM Stock Inches Up Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Despite Cautious Analyst Outlook: Retail Remains Uncertain

Nasdaq On Watch After Topping Q4 Profit Estimate: Retail’s Elated

Nasdaq On Watch After Topping Q4 Profit Estimate: Retail’s Elated

Reddit’s Red-Hot Streak: Stock Hits Fresh Highs As Q4 Print Nears, Retail Chatter Jumps 3,000% In A Month

Reddit’s Red-Hot Streak: Stock Hits Fresh Highs As Q4 Print Nears, Retail Chatter Jumps 3,000% In A Month

Recent Stories

Lam Research Stock Gains Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Expects 14% Revenue Upside: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Lam Research Stock Gains Ahead Of Q2 Earnings As Wall Street Expects 14% Revenue Upside: Retail Keeps Fingers Crossed

Maha Kumbh stampede: Rs 25 lakh aid for deceased families, announces UP CM Yogi Adityanath vkp

Maha Kumbh stampede: Rs 25 lakh aid for deceased families, announces UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Beyond my current scope DeepSeek AI dodges questions on India-China border row, Kiren Rijiju & more (WATCH) snt

'Beyond my current scope': DeepSeek AI dodges questions on India-China border row, Kiren Rijiju & more (WATCH)

Otis Worldwide Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Profit Disappoint Wall Street: Retail’s Still Bullish

Otis Worldwide Stock Falls After 2025 Outlook, Q4 Profit Disappoint Wall Street: Retail’s Still Bullish

IBM Stock Inches Up Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Despite Cautious Analyst Outlook: Retail Remains Uncertain

IBM Stock Inches Up Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Despite Cautious Analyst Outlook: Retail Remains Uncertain

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon